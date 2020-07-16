THE NEW MUTANTS: Surprise Comic-Con@Home Panel Announced Along With An Action-Packed Sneak Peek

Disney has announced that a special [email protected] panel featuring The New Mutants writer/director Josh Boone and cast members Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga (moderated by Ira Madison III) will debut on July 23rd, 2020.

The Marvel movie is a surprise last-minute addition to the virtual event, and with a current release date of August 28th later this year, it looks like Disney is going to be giving it a serious push from here.

It's no secret that The New Mutants has been hit by multiple days both before and since the Disney/Fox merger, but there's a lot of intrigue surrounding the project, especially as it's Fox's final X-Men movie before Marvel Studios reboots the characters for the Marvel Cinematic Universe,

Will the New Mutants manage to avoid the axe? Depending how fans respond to the the movie, it's certainly possible, and it's hard not to start getting excited about the prospect after watching this new preview:

