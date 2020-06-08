THE NEW MUTANTS Teaser Points To Magik Being The Most Badass Character In The Entire Movie

Another promo has been released for The New Mutants ahead of its planned release on August 28th, and this one sees Magik steal the show, a sign perhaps that the character will make the biggest impact...

The latest TV spot for The New Mutants once again puts that August 28th release date front and centre and it really does appear as if Disney is sticking to their guns with that slot this time.

Many fans remain convinced that the final X-Men movie from Fox will end up on Disney+ sooner rather than later, and that this theatrical release is simply a case of sticking to past agreements made for a big screen debut before Disney acquired the rival studios. Time will tell on that front, of course, but The New Mutants may be unable to survive yet another release date delay.

Regardless of what comes next for the movie, this new preview puts the spotlight on Anya Taylor-Joy's Illyana Rasputin/Magik, and all the signs appear to be pointing to her stealing the show.

As well as leaping into battle against Demon Bear, the badass mutant reels off some killer lines and is quite clearly someone fans will probably end up wanting to see more of. Unfortunately, with Marvel Studios rebooting the franchise, that seems unlikely, so another role might have to be found for her.

The New Mutants is going to struggle at the box office in the current climate, so not even earning a tonne of money is likely to save this franchise, but at least Fox's X-Men Universe might go out on a high (and it really needs to after Dark Phoenix).

