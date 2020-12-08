THE NEW MUTANTS: The Troubled Children Of The Atom Assemble On New IMAX Poster

Following the recent confirmation that The New Mutants was sticking with its August 28 theatrical release, IMAX has shared a cool new poster for Josh Boone's X-Men spinoff featuring the five young heroes.

The one-sheet provides a fresh look at troubled young heroes Danielle Moonstar (Blu Hunt); Rahne Sinclair (Maisie Williams); Sam Guthrie (Charlie Heaton); Roberto da Costa (Henry Zaga); and Illyana Rasputin (Anya Taylor-Joy) on the grounds of the facility that will likely turn out to be more of a prison than any of them realize.

Check out the poster below along with a recently released synopsis.

Check out the #IMAX exclusive artwork for @NewMutantsFilm! Get ready for a thrilling, edge-of-your-seat IMAX experience in select theatres starting August 28. Tickets available soon. pic.twitter.com/xPLaS3DAbS — IMAX (@IMAX) August 12, 2020

"In this terrifying, action-fueled film based on the MARVEL comic series, five young people who demonstrate special powers are brought to a secret institution to undergo treatments they are told will cure them of the dangers of their powers. Included are Danielle Moonstar aka Mirage (Blu Hunt), who creates illusions from other people’s fears; Rahne Sinclair (Maisie Williams), who transforms into the werewolf Wolfsbane; Sam Guthrie (Charlie Heaton), who, as Cannonball, can fly at jet speeds protected by a force field; Roberto da Costa aka Sunspot (Henry Zaga), who absorbs and channels solar power; and Illyana Rasputin aka Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy). The younger sister of Colossus, Magik becomes encased in armor at will and wields a soulsword that amplifies her multiple superhuman and psychic abilities.

Invited by Dr. Cecilia Reyes (Alice Braga) to share their stories about when their powers first manifested, the five “patients” come to understand that they are in a class of people called mutants, who have historically been marginalized and feared. As they relive their origin stories, their memories seem to turn into terrifying realities. Soon, they question what is real and what isn’t, and it becomes clear that the institution isn’t what it seems. Now the question is — why are they being held captive? And who is trying to destroy them? The tension and horror mount in this white-knuckle thrill ride directed by Josh Boone and co-written by Boone and Knate Lee.”

Do you guys plan on checking out The New Mutants in theaters? Let us know in the usual place.