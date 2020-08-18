THE NEW MUTANTS Tickets Are Now On Sale Ahead Of August 28 Release - Check Out A New TV Spot

Josh Boone's The New Mutants is (finally) going to be released in theaters in 10 days time, & tickets for the long-delayed X-Men spinoff are now on sale. We also have a TV spot featuring some new footage.

Despite persistent reports and rumors that The New Mutants would be bypassing theaters and heading straight to VOD, it was recently confirmed at the movie's [email protected] panel that Josh Boone's long-delayed X-Men spinoff would be sticking with its August 28 theatrical release date.

That's now just 10 days away, and Disney/20th Century Studios have announced that tickets have gone on sale via a new TV spot.

The promo is brief, but there are a few news shots of Cannonball (Charlie Heaton) blasting into the sky, and Mirage (Blu Hunt) being comforted by the seemingly benevolent Dr. Reyes (Alice Braga).

power this big can’t be contained. 10 days until #NewMutants. get tix now: https://t.co/yEuEZJnmoS pic.twitter.com/WFSqTEiimB — New Mutants (@NewMutantsFilm) August 18, 2020

"In this terrifying, action-fueled film based on the MARVEL comic series, five young people who demonstrate special powers are brought to a secret institution to undergo treatments they are told will cure them of the dangers of their powers. Included are Danielle Moonstar aka Mirage (Blu Hunt), who creates illusions from other people’s fears; Rahne Sinclair (Maisie Williams), who transforms into the werewolf Wolfsbane; Sam Guthrie (Charlie Heaton), who, as Cannonball, can fly at jet speeds protected by a force field; Roberto da Costa aka Sunspot (Henry Zaga), who absorbs and channels solar power; and Illyana Rasputin aka Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy). The younger sister of Colossus, Magik becomes encased in armor at will and wields a soulsword that amplifies her multiple superhuman and psychic abilities.

Invited by Dr. Cecilia Reyes (Alice Braga) to share their stories about when their powers first manifested, the five “patients” come to understand that they are in a class of people called mutants, who have historically been marginalized and feared. As they relive their origin stories, their memories seem to turn into terrifying realities. Soon, they question what is real and what isn’t, and it becomes clear that the institution isn’t what it seems. Now the question is — why are they being held captive? And who is trying to destroy them? The tension and horror mount in this white-knuckle thrill ride directed by Josh Boone and co-written by Boone and Knate Lee.”

Do you guys plan on checking out The New Mutants in theaters? Let us know in the usual place.