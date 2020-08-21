THE NEW MUTANTS TV Spot Finally Give Us A Proper Look At Classic X-MEN Sidekick Lockheed

A brief new TV spot for The New Mutants ahead of its August 28th release finally shows Kitty Pryde sidekick Lockheed in action alongside Magik. Just how comic accurate is he? Find out after the jump...

It's still a little hard to believe, but The New Mutants is set to arrive in theaters on August 28th. How quickly Josh Boone's Marvel Comics adaptation will arrive on Digital or streaming platforms remains to be seen, but there's certainly a fair bit of excitement surrounding the movie at this point.

We'll have to wait and see if it exceeds expectations or bombs as badly as Dark Phoenix, but what we've seen in the trailers and TV spots point to it being a fun ride for these fan-favourite characters.

Now, another sneak peek has been revealed, and this one finally pulls the curtain back on Lockheed.

Kitty Pryde's fire-breathing sidekick has been glimpsed in previously released footage, though this full look at the alien dragon confirms that we're getting a comic accurate take on him in The New Mutants. Of course, there will be no sign of Shadowcat in Boone's movie as this version of Lockheed will be allied with Anya Taylor-Joy's Illyana Rasputin/Magik.

That likely means he hails from Limbo, a dimension it's believed we'll pay a visit to in the movie.

Check out the TV spot below:

