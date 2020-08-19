THE NEW MUTANTS TV Spot Gives Us A First Look At Rahne Transforming Into Wolfsbane

Another promo for The New Mutants has been shared online ahead of its August 28 release, and this one gives us our first proper glimpse of Rahne Sinclair (Maisie Williams) transforming into Wolfsbane.

Josh Boone's The New Mutants is finally coming to theaters later this month (whether people decide to venture out to see it is another story), and Disney/20th Century Studios have now shared another TV spot via the movie's Twitter account.

It's a brief promo, but there is still quite a bit of new footage in there, including a shot of Mirage (Blu Hunt) entering the realm of the Demon Bear. We also get a glimpse of Rahne (Maisie Williams) transforming into Wolfsbane!

Previous trailers have teased the young mutant's werewolf form with a quick shot of fur or a pointed ear, but this is the first time we've seen her roar into battle with her fangs bared.

sure, that’ll help the kids sleep better.#newmutants is in theaters aug 28. get tickets now: https://t.co/yEuEZJnmoS pic.twitter.com/BmnAnZVBoJ — New Mutants (@NewMutantsFilm) August 19, 2020

"In this terrifying, action-fueled film based on the MARVEL comic series, five young people who demonstrate special powers are brought to a secret institution to undergo treatments they are told will cure them of the dangers of their powers. Included are Danielle Moonstar aka Mirage (Blu Hunt), who creates illusions from other people’s fears; Rahne Sinclair (Maisie Williams), who transforms into the werewolf Wolfsbane; Sam Guthrie (Charlie Heaton), who, as Cannonball, can fly at jet speeds protected by a force field; Roberto da Costa aka Sunspot (Henry Zaga), who absorbs and channels solar power; and Illyana Rasputin aka Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy). The younger sister of Colossus, Magik becomes encased in armor at will and wields a soulsword that amplifies her multiple superhuman and psychic abilities.

Invited by Dr. Cecilia Reyes (Alice Braga) to share their stories about when their powers first manifested, the five “patients” come to understand that they are in a class of people called mutants, who have historically been marginalized and feared. As they relive their origin stories, their memories seem to turn into terrifying realities. Soon, they question what is real and what isn’t, and it becomes clear that the institution isn’t what it seems. Now the question is — why are they being held captive? And who is trying to destroy them? The tension and horror mount in this white-knuckle thrill ride directed by Josh Boone and co-written by Boone and Knate Lee.”

Do you guys plan on checking out The New Mutants in theaters? Let us know in the usual place.