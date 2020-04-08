THE NEW MUTANTS TV Spot Sees The Young X-Men Unleash Their Formidable Powers

Another new promo for The New Mutants has been released, and as well as touting that August 28th release date, it includes plenty of exciting footage showing the young X-Men unleashing their abilities...

The New Mutants remains on course to be released in theaters on August 28th, and while it's somewhat hard to believe that will actually happen, this latest TV spot once again promotes that date.

Many fans remain convinced that the final X-Men movie from Fox will end up on Disney+ sooner rather than later, and that this theatrical release is a case of just sticking to past agreements made for a big screen debut before Disney acquired the rival studios. Time will tell on that front, of course, but The New Mutants may be unable to survive yet another release date delay.

Regardless, in this new promo, we get to see the future X-Men members showcasing their mutant powers as Sunspot is engulfed in flames, Wolfsbane shows off her enhanced hearing, Cannonball gets ready for lift off, and, most impressively, Magik's arm is covered with her protective armour.

Recently, a synopsis for The New Mutants confirmed that Magik is related to Colossus, but seeing as director Josh Boone has confirmed that there won't be any X-Men cameos, we can obviously forget about seeing him make a surprise appearance to try and help his little sister out of this asylum.

Check out the TV spot below:

