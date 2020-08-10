THE BOYS Star Aya Cash Would Like To Play Jean Grey, Rogue - Or Beast - In Marvel Studios' X-MEN Reboot

Aya Cash has made a huge impact in season two of The Boys , and she's now opened up on wanting to join the X-Men Universe as Jean Grey, Rogue, or a gender-swapped Beast. Hit the jump for details...

As Stormfront, Aya Cash has been making a huge impact in season two of The Boys. As one of the most despicable members of The Seven, the actress has proved that she's a star well worth keeping an eye on beyond the Amazon series, and it sounds like Cash has already set her signs on the MCU.

The X-Men franchise is going to be rebooted by Marvel Studios in the not too distant future, and when that happens, Cash is holding out hope that she'll be considered for one of three key roles.

"Tell them to call me. I’m avail," she told Screen Geek in a recent interview. "I grew up on X-Men. So, in my fantasy world, I’d be in that universe, the Phoenix Rising. I would have loved to be a part of the X-Men world. And if there’s another opportunity – X-Men Geriatrics – they can come to me whenever. I mean, I did just mention Jean Grey."

"Yeah, but I also, I mean, my favorite character in all of the X-Men universe was always Beast. So, if we’re going to do gender swap – no, they would kill me. I don’t even want to do a gender swap. I’d do Rogue, Jean Grey, and Beast for my pick."

Stormfront was gender-swapped for The Boys, so would it be the worst thing in the world to take Beast down a similar route? Not really, though Cash might ultimately be a better fit for Jean Grey.

What do you guys think?