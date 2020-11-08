THE SUICIDE SQUAD And GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Director James Gunn Reveals His Dream Roster Of X-MEN

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn recently responded to the #My5XMen hashtag on social media, revealing his perfect version of the mutant team (who it would be awesome seeing on the big screen).

James Gunn is currently hard at work finishing off The Suicide Squad, and once he's done with that, he'll move on to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for Marvel Studios. Beyond that, we don't know what comes next for the filmmaker, though it's doubtful he'll be involved with the X-Men reboot (as the studio is bound to want to get the ball rolling on that sooner rather than later).

However, after comic book writer Gail Simone recently shared the #My5XMen hashtag, Gunn responded with a lineup it would be pretty damn great to see brought to the big screen.

"Does Doop count?" Gunn wrote on Twitter. "Cuz if so it's Doop, Fantomex, Kitty Pryde, Storm, and Wolverine." Clearly a fan of that quirky alien character, the filmmaker later wrote, "If Doop doesn't count I’m not sure I want to play this game." If there's anyone who could pull Doop off in live-action, it's Gunn, but it's hard to say if and when that will actually happen.

Fantomex and Doop are two characters who have yet to make their respective debuts on screen, though the hope is that will change given how popular they are. In related X-Men news, there's a rumour floating around that Shia LaBeouf is being eyed for Iceman, but that's 100% bogus!

Who would your five X-Men be?

