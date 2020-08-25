KINGSMAN Star Taron Egerton Says He's Flattered That Fans Want Him To Play The MCU's Wolverine

Kingsman star Taron Egerton has responded to fans wanting him to suit as Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, describing that as "really flattering." Find out what else he had to say here...

Kingsman star Taron Egerton has been a fan-favourite choice to play Wolverine for some time now, and with Marvel Studios preparing to reboot the X-Men franchise, it makes sense for them to cast a younger actor who can play Logan on screen for just as long as Robert Downey Jr. starred as Iron Man.

Egerton became friends with former Wolverine, Hugh Jackman, while they were shooting Eddie The Eagle together, and while they didn't discuss that role then, how does the actor feel about it now?

"That anyone thinks I would be good for the part is really flattering," he told GQ during a recent interview. "I love Marvel, but it’s just fan stuff. There is no grounding for those rumours." Bizarrely, the interviewer asked if he's stuck a drawing of himself in the suit up on the wall (okaaaay...), to which Egerton responded: "No. Surprisingly, I don’t have any pictures of myself up on the wall."

It's not difficult to imagine Egerton playing the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Wolverine, and at just over 5'7" in height, he's a lot closer to some of the other actors who have been suggested over the years. Whether Kevin Feige and company have taking notice of the support he receives remains to be seen.

Do you think Taron Egerton would be a good choice for Wolverine?