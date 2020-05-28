LOGAN Director James Magnold Confirms Hugh Jackman Never Donned Classic Suit From THE WOLVERINE

In a deleted scene from The Wolverine , Logan was presented with a version of his classic costume, but director James Mangold has confirmed that it's not a suit Hugh Jackman ever actually put on...

In what has to have been one of the coolest superhero movie deleted scenes of all-time, The Wolverine once featured Hugh Jackman's clawed mutant being presented with his classic costume.

Fans spent years hoping Jackman would don this outfit on screen, but the closest we've seen were a couple of black "pleather" numbers which didn't exactly pay homage to the comics. Unfortunately, by the time Logan rolled around, it was clear that Wolverine was never going to suit up, even though there were plenty of theories about how a costume could actually help with his failing healing factor.

For those of you hoping there might be some photos lying around of Jackman wearing that costume from the end of The Wolverine, Mangold has taken to Twitter to both debunk that, and to explain why he believes it just didn't make sense for the character to dress like a superhero.

It's undeniably disappointing that we'll never get to see Jackman sporting that iconic costume, of course, but as Mangold quite rightly points out, it's highly likely that whoever takes up the mantle of Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will suit-up.

