LOGAN Director James Mangold Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos & Concept Art From His 2017 Masterpiece

During this week's informative quarantine Logan watch party, director James Mangold shared a ton of absolutely stunning never-before-seen photos from Hugh Jackman's masterpiece of a swan song...

Earlier this week, director James Mangold (Ford v Ferrari; 3:10 to Yuma; Knight and Day) revisited Logan, his 2017 superhero masterpiece which earned him his first-ever Academy Award-nomination. The film starred Academy Award-nominee Hugh Jackman in his ninth and final appearance as the legendary Wolverine and saw him thrust in his most epic adventure to date as he met his legacy.

While Mangold provided plenty of informative insight over the course of the night, he also shared a number of hi-resolution photos he shot during production, offering never-before-seen looks at the principal cast of Jackman, Dafne Keen (Laura/X-23), and Patrick Stewart (Charles Xavier/Professor X), amongst others.

In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide out on the Mexican border.



But Logan's attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces.