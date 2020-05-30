LOGAN Director James Mangold Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos & Concept Art From His 2017 Masterpiece

Earlier this week, director James Mangold (Ford v Ferrari; 3:10 to Yuma; Knight and Day) revisited Logan, his 2017 superhero masterpiece which earned him his first-ever Academy Award-nomination. The film starred Academy Award-nominee Hugh Jackman in his ninth and final appearance as the legendary Wolverine and saw him thrust in his most epic adventure to date as he met his legacy.
While Mangold provided plenty of informative insight over the course of the night, he also shared a number of hi-resolution photos he shot during production, offering never-before-seen looks at the principal cast of Jackman, Dafne Keen (Laura/X-23), and Patrick Stewart (Charles Xavier/Professor X), amongst others.
Along with the stunning stills, there's also quite a bit of concept art and pre-vis images that should be plenty exciting for the diehard X-Men fan.
In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide out on the Mexican border.
But Logan's attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces.
Logan features:
Director: James Mangold
Hugh Jackman as Logan/Wolverine
Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier/Professor X
Dafne Keen as Laura Kinney/X-23
Boyd Holbrook as Donald Pierce
Richard E. Grant as Zander Rice
Stephen Merchant as Caliban
Eriq La Salle as Will Munson
Elise Neal as Kathryn Munson
Quincy Fouse as Nate Munson
Doris Morgado as Maria
Elizabeth Rodriguez as Gabriela
David Kallaway as Danny Rhodes
Han Soto as Valet
Krzysztof Soszynski as Mohawk
Logan is now available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, & Digital HD
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]