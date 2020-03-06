LOGAN: X-23 Fan-Art Puts Dafne Keen In That Familiar Yellow And Blue Comic Book Costume

Logan introduced us to a live-action version of X-23, and while we won't get to see that character's story continue, this awesome fan-art imagines what it would look like if Dafne Keen suited up...

Logan is considered a masterpiece by many fans, and it's not hard to see why considering it offered such a memorable and touching end to Wolverine's story. However, the movie also introduced us to the iconic X-Man's clone, a young girl called Laura (played by Dafne Keen).

Better known to comic book fans as X-23, the Disney/Fox merger means we probably won't get to see that character's story continue, and while it was always unlikely she would don the superhero costume her "father" never got to, this impressive piece of fan-art gives us an idea what that would look like.

Honestly, it looks pretty great, and serves as proof that a suit like this would work on screen whether it's donned by Wolverine or X-23 when the X-Men are rebooted for the MCU.

Logan director James Mangold recently explained why Wolverine didn't ever wear this costume in his movies, and the fact that Hugh Jackman never suited up remains a disappointment for many.

Check out the fan-art in the Instagram post below:

