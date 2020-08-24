THE BOYS Star Antony Starr Would Like To Play WOLVERINE In The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Hugh Jackman's time as Wolverine ended with 2017's Logan , and a new actor will need to play the X-Man in the MCU. In an interview promoting The Boys season 2, Antony Starr throws his name in the hat!

When Wolverine arrives in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's likely he'll be every bit as pivotal to this shared world as characters like Iron Man and Captain America. There are those who hope to see Hugh Jackman reprise the role, and though Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige has met with Sir Patrick Stewart to talk Professor X, that seems doubtful at best!

However, should the opportunity present itself, The Boys star Antony Starr (Homelander) is ready, willing, and more than able to fill the void left by Jackman to star as the new Wolverine.

"Big shoes to fill, man," he told Screen Geek. "Jackman’s pretty much put his mark on that, hasn’t he? So, I never say never, man – but at the moment, I’m just enjoying what we’re doing here. I mean, to be honest, Wolverine doesn’t wear spandex, which is definitely a negative for me. I do like the feel of tight pants, you know, if they can tighten the jeans up, maybe."

"I’m just happy to be doing what I’m doing, brother, and whatever comes, comes. I appreciate the fans, you know," Starr continued. "We’ve got a great bunch of fans and they’re really enthusiastic and passionate, so, I love their ideas and their support. I hope they enjoy Season Two of The Boys and I’m just stoked we get a chance to do Season Three as well."

At 5'9", Starr is still a little too tall for Wolverine, but he's closer in height to the comic book character than the near 6'2" Jackman was. For most fans, however, that will still be too tall for Wolvie.

