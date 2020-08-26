THE MATRIX Star Keanu Reeves Admits To Wanting To Play Wolverine But Acknowledges It's Now "Too Late"

John Wick and The Matrix 4 star Keanu Reeves has admitted that he always hoped to play the Frank Miller version of Wolverine, but acknowledges that it's now "too late" for that to become a reality...

Keanu Reeves doesn't look 55, but he somehow is (not that it's hurt his resurgence as an action star). With that in mind, the chances of him playing Wolverine when Marvel Studios reboots the X-Men franchise are slim, something he acknowledged while promoting Bill And Ted Face The Music.

Asked whether he had any dream roles, The Matrix 4 star admitted: "I always wanted to play Wolverine." When the interviewer pointed out that it's not too late to make that happen, Reeves laughed and shook his head. "It is too late. I’m all good with it now." He later pointed out that it's a role he was serious about and that he specifically wanted to play "Frank Miller's Wolverine."

It's hard not to imagine how cool it would be to see Reeves as that particular iteration of Wolverine, and while Logan isn't exactly a young man, common sense does say that the Marvel Cinematic Universe's version will be a little younger (so that actor can stick around for the foreseeable future).

Reeves joining the MCU could still happen, and there are plenty of other roles fans would like to see him take on. Honestly, it's surprising that it hasn't already happened, though rumours persist that he has at least met with Marvel Studios to discuss one project or another in the past.

Would you like to see Reeves as Wolverine in the MCU?