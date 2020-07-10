WESTWORLD Star Luke Hemsworth Is Keen To Join The Marvel Cinematic Universe As Wolverine

Westworld star Luke Hemsworth has revealed that he would love to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Wolverine, a character who is bound to be rebooted for this shared world before too long...

With The New Mutants finally heading to Blu-ray, the final chapter of Fox's X-Men Universe has been told, and Marvel Studios can now focus on rebooting the franchise. They'll need a new Wolverine for that, of course, and Westworld star Luke Hemsworth is keen to take a crack at the clawed mutant.

Talking to Screen Rant, the brother of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Thor made it clear that it's a role he thinks he would be a good fit for.

"I would love to," Hemsworth admitted, making it clear he's a big comic book fan. "I grew up with them. I learned to draw through comic books, copying comic books since I was about 10 years old. Spawn was a big one for; I really loved Todd McFarlane's Spawn. And then Batman - I would have fought Rob Pattinson for those gauntlets."

"And Wolverine!" he added. "I'm like, 'Come on, just pass them on, mate. Let's give it to another Aussie.' I'll have to grow some chest hair, but I'm ready for Wolverine."

It's not hard to picture the actor as a weathered version of the X-Men stalwart, and Hemsworth is no stranger to the MCU after making a memorable cameo appearance as Thor in the play "Odin" was watching in Thor: Ragnarok.

Do you guys think the Westworld star would be a good fit for Wolverine?