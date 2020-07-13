LOGAN Star Dafne Keen Is "100%" On Board With Returning As X-23 In The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Dafne Keen blew everyone away with her performance in 2017's Logan , and the 15-year-old actress has now revealed that she would be more than willing to return as X-23 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While you probably still think of Logan star Dafne Keen as the talented little girl we were introduced to in the 2017 movie, she's now 15 and arguably the spitting image of the older X-23 fans know and love from the comic books. In a different world, James Mangold might have been given the chance to direct a solo movie starring the actress, but the Disney/Fox merger made that highly unlikely.

The question is, would Keen reprise the role of Laura in the Marvel Cinematic Universe if given the opportunity?

During a recent interview with ComicBook.com to promote HBO's His Dark Materials, the actress was asked exactly that and gave a short and sweet response: "Yes, definitely. 100 percent."

Whether Marvel Studios would bring her back is another matter, of course, but seeing as she'll likely be an adult by the time the X-Men arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it might not be a hard sell for her to play a new version of Laura (particularly if Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has plans for X-23).

Ultimately, it will depend on a lot of different factors, but with Sir Patrick Stewart claiming to have met with Feige to discuss Professor X, it's certainly possible that some familiar faces could return.

What do you guys think?