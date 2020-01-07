X-MEN ORIGINS: WOLVERINE Villain Weapon XI (Deadpool) Just Got His Own Funko Pop For Some Reason

Now that Disney is back in control of the X-Men franchise, they're actually releasing merchandise based on the characters, and that includes a Funko Pop version of X-Men Origins: Wolverine 's Weapon XI...

When Fox was still in charge of the X-Men franchise, Marvel released little to no merchandise featuring the characters from that world (whether it was based on the comics or movies). That's all changing now, though, and there's a lot of merch on the way to mark the 20th anniversary of the first X-Men film.

That includes some recently revealed Marvel Legends action figures, and a line of Funko Pops. It's the latter we have news on today, as Funko has shared a couple of Comic-Con exclusives, one of which is pretty damn awesome. The other, meanwhile, is bound to be a talking point for many fans.

In case you haven't already guessed, the awesome one is based on Nightcrawler's appearance in X2: X-Men United, and the other is X-Men Origins: Wolverine's bizarre take on Deadpool that was introduced when Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson was transformed into Weapon XI.

For many, that Pop could be a must-have, but of all the heroes and villains Funko could have prioritised, it's definitely surprising that this widely derided take on The Merc With a Mouth ended up being in this first wave. Regardless, there's no denying that Nightcrawler is one of the most detailed Pops we've seen for quite some time, and the teleportation effect is particularly striking.

Check them out below:

