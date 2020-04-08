X-MEN And X2 Writer David Hayter Says "Of Course" He Would Help Reboot The Characters For The MCU

In a new interview, X-Men and X2: X-Men United writer David Hayter has shared his interest in helping Marvel Studios reboot the X-Men, while admitting that he believes it's unlikely he'll be involved.

David Hayter made his big break working on the early X-Men movies, and while most of his work has been in front of the camera in recent years, he later penned Watchmen. With this year marking the 20th anniversary of X-Men, Den of Geek recently caught up with the actor and writer to ask if he has any ideas for bringing the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"If I had any thoughts, I couldn’t say, because then they wouldn’t be worth doing anymore," he told the site. "Would I do it? Of course, I would."

Hayter, however, was quick to point out that he's not waiting by the phone for a call from Marvel Studios. "I don’t expect that’s going to happen. I would imagine if I were Kevin Feige, I’d say, ‘We need all new voices, and we need the current crop of Marvel creators to come in and do it.’"

"They probably actively want to separate from the Bryan Singer versions for a number of reasons. But if they asked me, I’ve made it clear to Kevin, I’ll work on any Marvel property. I’d do it for the rest of my life." That's a good point about Singer, and it's for that reason we probably won't see Marvel Studios use any actors associated with the X-Men movies he was part of.

"I was so inspired by Stan Lee and his writing, his characters, his philosophy, that I would always do it," Hayter concluded. "But I would be surprised if they brought me back on X-Men. I’d be thrilled. I mean, please, go for it, but I know how the world works."

It's great to hear that Hayter remains passionate about the X-Men, but as he points out, it's highly unlikely he'll have any sort of involvement in whatever form the eventual reboot takes at Marvel Studios.