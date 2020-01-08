X-MEN: Details About Bryan Singer's On-Set Behavior Include Why Halle Berry Told Him To "Kiss My Black Ass"

More details have been revealed about director Bryan Singer's bizarre behaviour on the set of his X-Men movies, including why Storm actress Halle Berry really told him to "kiss by Black ass." Check it out!

The Hollywood Reporter has shared a fascinating new piece about the legacy of the X-Men franchise in the wake of a series of sexual abuse allegations against director Bryan Singer, and in there are plenty of jaw-dropping behind the scenes stories. It's no secret that his behaviour on set was strange, and that reportedly include late arrivals, mood swings, and explosive tantrums.

The trade explains that it wasn't uncommon for Rebecca Romijn to spend hours being painted up as Mystique for hours before filming, only for Singer to decide on a whim he didn't need her. Interesting, it's said that now Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was "dispatched to ensure that someone was keeping Singer in line."

Things got worse during production of X2: X-Men United, though. It's said that Singer was incapacitated after taking a narcotic, and when producer Tom DeSanto attempted to halt shooting, the filmmaker insisted it continue. That led to a botched stunt on the X-Jet leaving Hugh Jackman bleeding. When the cast were forced to return to work the next day, they (minus Sir Ian McKellen and Roomijn) approached Singer in costume and threatened to quit if DeSanto left.

It was at this point Halle Berry told the director, "You can kiss my Black ass."

The trade's story includes more damaging allegations about Singer sexually abusing or taking advantage of young men (in exchange for roles in the X-Men movies, for example), but producer Lauren Shuler Donner summed up his erratic behaviour as a filmmaker perfectly.

"He was very nervous and he would act out when he was insecure, as many people do. But his way of acting out would be to yell and scream at everybody on the set. Or walk off the set or shut down production," she recalls. "You have to understand, the guy was brilliant, and that was why we all tolerated him and cajoled him. And if he wasn't so f***ed up, he would be a really great director."

What are your thoughts on these latest claims about Singer?