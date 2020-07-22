X-MEN Fan-Art Transforms Giancarlo Esposito Into The Villainous Magneto...AND Professor X!

The Mandalorian star Giancarlo Esposito recently expressed an interest in joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and amazing new fan-art transforms him into both Professor Charles Xavier and Magneto!

We're not sure how long it's going to take, but Marvel Studios is working on an X-Men reboot, and that means we can look forward to new versions of characters like Professor X and Magneto.

While they both received the lion's share of screentime in Twentieth Century Fox's X-Men franchise, it's impossible to imagine a new take on the characters without these two stalwarts. It's true that Charles and Erik's stories have been told for the most part, but if anyone can find new places to take them, it's Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

A fan-favorite choice for both roles is The Mandalorian star Giancarlo Esposito and this impressive fan-art by ApexForm reveals what the actor would like like both as the X-Men's leader and the Master of Magnetism. Given his history of playing villains, our vote goes to Magneto!

Sadly, Marvel Studios is likely still a long way off casting anyone in the eventual X-Men reboot.

