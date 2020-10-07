X-MEN: Hasbro Reveals Marvel Legends Sentinel Figure Measuring Over 26 Inches And Costing $350

If you're a fan of Hasbro's Marvel Legends figures, then this new Sentinel figure promises to be a must-have, though you may want to start saving now as it will set you back a whopping $350. Check it out!

If you're a fan of X-Men action figures, then Hasbro definitely has you covered with a new Sentinel which promises to make a huge dent in your bank balance...and take up a lot of room on your shelf!

The first item to be offered through Hasbro's "HasLab" programme, at least 6000 orders will need to be placed before they give it the green light for production. It's basically the company's own version of Kickstarter, and ensures that a pricey item like this will actually be wanted by fans before Hasbro actually goes about producing it. Orders are already stacking up, so chances are it is going to be released.

Measuring over 26 inches (making it the biggest Sentinel figure to date), it's in scale with the six-inch Marvel Legends figures, and comes bundled with a Bastion figure that includes an alternate Omega Sentinel head. It boasts 72 points of articulation, and comes with an 18 inch tentacle accessory.

The downside, however, is that you can expect to pay $350 if and when it's released next fall.

Still, for many fans, that will be worth every penny, and this should help them easily recreate key moments from the X-Men comic books (that Days of Future Past cover, for example).

Check out some photos below:

