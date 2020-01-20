X-MEN Star Patrick Stewart Reveals That He Met With Kevin Feige About Professor X Recently

It sounds like the idea of Patrick Stewart reprising the role of Professor X in the MCU may have at least been considered by Marvel Studios, but the actor confirms that he's moved on following Logan ...





Now, it's hard to say whether he was offered the chance to reprise the role (it sounds like it may have at least been suggested in some way), but whatever the case may be, Stewart has moved on following



"I met with Kevin Feige a couple of months ago and we had long, long conversations," he tells "And there have been moves and suggestions, which include Charles Xavier."



"Here's the problem. If we had not made Logan, then yes, I would probably be ready to get into that wheelchair one more time and be Charles Xavier," Stewart adds. "But Logan changed all that." He went on to recall watching the film alongside Hugh Jackman and breaking down after seeing his co-star shed a tear over Xavier's demise and then again when Wolverine drew his last breath.



"Hugh took my hand, and we held hands with the last seven or eight minutes of the film because there was so many things we were upset about," he explains. "We were moved by the story. We were moved by one another. We were moved by the movie. But we also both made the decision that we were saying goodbye to our characters as well. In that sense, it was not just the deaths of those two men in the franchise, but it was also goodbye to our part in them as well."

Patrick was incredible as Charles Xavier but he's already 79, so him reprising this role may not have worked out, especially if we're going to get a far more physical version like the one in the current X-Men comic books. Still, there's no denying that being a fly on the wall during these conversations would have been fascinating, and it does sound like he could have returned as Professor X.



What do you guys think?

50. Mimic



A human who was imbued with the powers of Cyclops, Jean Grey, Angel, Beast, and Iceman, Mimic hasn't really made the biggest of impacts over the years but, visually, it's always enjoyable to see him in action.

49. Danger



All those years the X-Men used the Danger Room, it was gaining sentience and becoming its own, well, person. After first trying to kill the heroes, Danger now works alongside them as one of their most formidable members.

48. Toad



This one-time member of the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants now calls Krakoa home but he kinda sorta joined the X-Men when Wolverine enlisted him as the janitor at the Jean Grey School. Honestly, it was pretty hilarious!

47. Xorn



Introduced as a mutant with a star for a brain, we later found out that Xorn was really Magento...until Marvel later revealed it was Xorn pretending to be Magneto! The current version of the character is less convoluted.

46. Doop



This bizarre comedy character is never not amusing and while he's completely useless to the X-Men, decoding this alien's language often results in some of the most hilarious lines of dialogue you'll find in a comic book.

45. Cloak And Dagger



Cloak and Dagger are mutants but spent most of their early adventures fighting alongside Spider-Man. A few years ago, though, they were tricked into joining Norman Osborn's Dark X-Men and have since become reliable allies to their fellow mutants.

44. X-Man



Cyclops and Jean Grey's son (no, not Cable...we'll get to him later) from one of those pesky alternate timelines the X-Men have spent so much time in, this powerful 90s creation is a tad lame but still has a devoted following.

43. Banshee



Once again in the land of the living, Banshee was more experienced than his fellow X-Men when he first joined them but that didn't save him from falling victim to Cyclops' then villainous brother, Vulcan.

42. Multiple Man



A private eye with the ability to make countless versions of himself, Multiple Man is a surprisingly complex character who has been used in lots of amazing and inventive ways over the years.

41. Warpath



Thunderbird is one of the few X-Men to have never been brought back from the dead (that could soon change thanks to Krakoa) and his younger brother has done him proud, particularly when he unleashes his skills on behalf of X-Force.

40. Armor



A Joss Whedon creation, Armor hasn't been seen for a while but was a highlight of his Astonishing X-Men run. Her visually awesome powers mean she's perfectly suited for the big screen.

39. Quentin Quire



After starting life off as a villain, Quentin Quire has become a reluctant member of the X-Men who has since put his formidable psychic powers to good use, often fighting alongside Wolverine.

38. Pixie



The Welsh mutant is another character who has been overlooked lately but her colourful appearance aside, she's a valuable addition to any iteration of this team, especially with her impressive teleportation powers.

37. Legion



The son of Charles Xavier is even more powerful than his father...and completely insane. As an anti-hero and member of the team, he's fun to follow but as an enemy to the X-Men, it's always awesome to watch him unleash his powers.

36. Gambit



That movie starring Channing Tatum never happened (and now never will) but Gambit's comic book adventures remain a blast and his relationship with Rogue really has managed to stand the test of time.

35. Bishop



Back on the side of the angels after a breakdown led to him gunning down Charles Xavier and travelling through time to try and kill Hope Summers, this badass mutant from the future is a favourite of many fans out there.

34. Moira MacTaggert



After serving as both an ally and enemy to the X-Men, Moira now has a very different role within the team after it was revealed that every time she dies, the timeline resets but she retains knowledge of what happened before. Now, she may be their only hope.

33. Domino



With the ability to make the best out of any bad situation thanks to her good luck powers, Domino's adventures are always fun to follow, particularly if she's fighting alongside X-Force. '

32. Hope Summers



After being raised by Cable in the future, Hope Summers returned to the present...and caused a war between the X-Men and Avengers! Despite that, her bond with the Phoenix Force played a huge role in saving the mutant race.

31. Dazzler



A member of the X-Men and a successful pop star, Dazzler was arguably at her best around the time she was first introduced but successful attempts have since been made to update her for the present day.

30. Polaris



Magneto's daughter shares her father's powers and fiery temper and an argument could be made that she's never received the spotlight she deserves. Hopefully, that will change one day and she'll place higher up on this list as a result!

29. Sabretooth



Recently banished into the bowels of Krakoa, Sabretooth's hero days are clearly behind him but when he was a good guy, he proved to be a valuable addition to both the X-Men and Avengers.

28. Cannonball



The first member of the New Mutants to become a full-fledged member of the X-Men, Cannonball was even asked to become an Avenger, proving that his powers and heroic attitude are a credit to the Marvel Universe as a whole.

27. X-23



The female clone of Wolverine has very much become a hero in her own right in recent years and with her Adamantium claws, she's every bit as deadly as her "father" in the heat of battle.

26. Apocalypse



A new addition to the X-Men now that they call Krakoa home, it's too soon to say whether his presence will be a good or bad thing for the team but he's proving to be one of the most interesting addition to their ranks for a long, long time.

25. Magik



Colossus' seriously screwed up sister can teleport via Limbo and has a dark side which has gotten her into serious trouble on countless occasions. Luckily, her brother is often there to steer her in the right direction.

24. Jubilee



Jubilee was among the mutants who lost her powers thanks to the Scarlet Witch but becoming a vampire meant she was able to stick around and as a member of Excalibur, she's now fighting bad guys and the challenges that come with being a single parent.

23. Havok



Alex Summers has forever lived in the shadow of his brother but as the leader of the Avengers "Unity Squad," he helped bridge the gap between humans and mutants and took the fight to the Red Skull in a big way.

22. Deadpool



Deadpool's link to the X-Men is tenuous at best (he's probably spent more time as an Avenger) but the Merc with the Mouth was perhaps at his best when he joined X-Force and proved that there's more to him than annoying jokes.

21. Fantomex



Created by Weapon Plus, Fantomex is a unique character who just so happens to also be a master thief and someone who specialises in misdirection. As a member of X-Force, he really shined.

20. Marvel Girl



Not to be confused with her mother, Rachel Summers hails from a dystopian future but is every bit as powerful as Jean and perhaps most comfortable when she's protecting the Earth from outer space.

19. Northstar



One of the first openly gay characters in comic books, Northstar started off in Alpha Flight before joining the X-Men...where the poor speedster was killed by Wolverine before being brought back to life as a brainwashed HYDRA agent!

18. Iceman



In his earliest iteration, Bobby Drake just threw snowballs at people but his powers have grown exponentially since then and he's now one of the most powerful X-Men ever. His coming out was a tad random but added interesting new layers to him.

17. Juggernaut



It was short-lived but Juggernaut did indeed join the X-Men for a spell and, you know what, it was awesome! Constantly doubted by his teammates, he proved himself a hero but their attitude ultimately drove him back to villainy.

16. Angel



Warren Worthington III's life has been quite the rollercoaster, especially after he was transformed into Archangel by Apocalypse. Resurrected with no memory of his past, he remains a staple of the team he helped form once upon a time.

15. Cable



The son of Cyclops and Madelyne Pryor, Cable is a time-travelling mutant from an alternate future whose own body is trying to kill him. Over the years, his relationship with Deadpool has proven to be a highlight for fans.

14. Psylocke (Betsy Braddock)



Besty Braddock no longer has her mind trapped inside the mind of an Asian assassin and is the new Captain Britain. However, whether it's in that role or X-Force, she's an absolute badass you'll definitely want on your side.

13. Beast



In recent years, Hank McCoy has become a rather obnoxious presence in the X-Men due to his attitude towards Cyclops but this genius remains a good man at heart despite his beastly, outward appearance.

12. Emma Frost



This villain turned hero may still make some questionable decisions now and again but as Cyclops' new lover and one of the leaders of the X-Men, she proved that the White Queen makes a more fitting X-Man than Hellfire Club member.

11. Namor The Submariner



His time with the X-Men was fairly brief in the grand scheme of the Marvel Universe but one of the first mutants ever proved himself a worthy addition to their ranks and, surprisingly, a team player!

10. Professor X



The man who first brought the X-Men together has made a lot of very questionable decisions over the years and so it's no wonder his team has frequently turned their back on him. Now, though, he's making a real difference on Krakoa.

9. Colossus



He died, got resurrected by some aliens, and even became the new Juggernaut for a time but one thing has remained constant for Colossus: he's one of the most heroic (and strongest) X-Men you'll ever find.

8. Magneto



Yes, he was an enemy to the X-Men for, well decades, but Magneto has since joined the X-Men so he can do what's right for his people. With any luck, he'll remain a good guy because he's actually far more interesting that way.

7. Nightcrawler



Kurt Wagner is such an important part of the X-Men that his teammates travelled all the way to heaven to bring him back to life and whether it's his religious beliefs or swashbuckling nature, it's not hard to see why he's a fan-favourite.

6. Rogue



Unable to touch those she loves, Rogue is one of the Marvel Universe's most fascinating mutants and also powerful enough to take the fight to a hero like Captain Marvel without breaking a sweat.

5. Jean Grey



Jean Grey's life has been dominated by the Phoenix Force and endless deaths and resurrections but while she is among the land of the living, Marvel Girl is one of the bravest X-Men you can hope to find and an absolute psychic powerhouse.

4. Storm



A true (gale) force to be reckoned with, Storm has God-like powers and has proven herself an extremely capable leader of the X-Men on countless occasions as well as someone who can easily turn the tide in battle.

3. Wolverine



There's no denying that Wolverine has been overused at times in the Marvel Universe but whether it's as the Headmaster of his own school or the leader of X-Force, this team wouldn't be the same without him.

2. Kate Pryde



We've followed Kitty Pryde as she's gone from being a petulant teenager to the captain of her own ship and a member of the Hellfire Club but one thing that's never changed is her drive to do the right thing.

We've followed Kitty Pryde as she's gone from being a petulant teenager to the captain of her own ship and a member of the Hellfire Club but one thing that's never changed is her drive to do the right thing.