X-MEN: THE ANIMATED SERIES Producer Says "We've Had Talks" About Reviving The Show For Disney+

X-Men: The Animated Series remains one of the most popular comic book cartoons ever, and one of the show's producers has now confirmed that there's been "talks" about reviving the series for Disney+.

X-Men: The Animated Series remains beloved by fans, and it's no secret that the movie borrowed a lot from them. 76 episodes aired between 1992 and 1997, a period when Marvel's mutants were among the most popular characters in all of comic books, and rumours have persisted about a revival of some sort for the animated series for years now.

With Disney in charge of the X-Men franchise again and the show finding new life on Disney+, that seems more likely today than ever before, and original series producer and director Larry Houston commented on that during a recent appearance at a virtual Wizard World panel.

"We’ve had talks, but that’s about it," he admitted. "We’ve made conversation and it’s up to them to make the decision, but we’ve let them know that we’re all available for whatever they want to do in the future." Despite being "semi-retired," Houston says he would come back "if we could do a special, a one-off episode, or a five-part episode."

"Whatever they wanted to do if we had all the original team," he continued. "That’s what I would come out of retirement for." Various cast members were also part of this panel (including Beast and Mister Sinister voice actors George Buza and Chris Britton), and they too said they would be keen to reprise their roles for such a revival.

The Clone Wars was given another chance on Disney+, so there's no reason to think this couldn't happen, and with live-action projects stalled by COVID-19, bringing it back now could be smart.

What do you guys think?