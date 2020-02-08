X-Men 3 The Last Stand Headlines Pictures Videos

X-MEN: THE LAST STAND Director Brett Ratner Responds To Vinnie Jones Saying He "Mugged" Him Off

X-MEN: THE LAST STAND Director Brett Ratner Responds To Vinnie Jones Saying He "Mugged" Him Off

Last week, The Big Ugly star Vinnie Jones told us exclusively that he felt "mugged off" after playing Juggernaut in X-Men: The Last Stand. Well, director Brett Ratner has now responded to those remarks.

Josh Wilding | 8/2/2020
Filed Under: "X-Men 3 The Last Stand"

Talking to us to promote his new movie The Big Ugly, Vinnie Jones explained that he felt "mugged off" after signing up to play Juggernaut in X-Men: The Last Stand. The actor said that director Brett Ratner "dissolved" the character, explaining that promises about additional dialogue and scenes weren't kept, and that it was one of the most disappointing jobs of his career. 

The story went viral, with the likes of Mail Online, Fox News, and Yahoo all sharing Jones' comments. Well, Ratner - who has been keeping a low profile in Hollywood since allegations of sexual harassment surfaced - has now responded. 

He says that the actor's claims are "inaccurate," and notes that he "was not able to expand the role of Juggernaut as per Vinnie’s request due to the extremely limited time I had to deliver the film." Ratner expresses his admiration for Jones, but it's hard to escape the feeling that he's, well, taking the p*ss to some extent with some of the comments he makes in this post.

Either way, it seems both men might just have to agree to disagree when it comes to what happened with Juggernaut in X-Men: The Last Stand, though Jones did talk in detail about how Matthew Vaughn's script differed and the promises which were made to him in meetings with the filmmaker.

Check out our full interview with Jones by clicking here.
 

For those interested with regard to @TheVinnieJones reported comments that I “dissolved and mugged off” the role of Juggernaut in X-Men: The Last Stand, is inaccurate. All I can say is, too many evil mutants too little time! Let’s be honest, Mystique is easier on the eyes! 👀 In all seriousness, I shot the script I was given and I was not able to expand the role of Juggernaut as per Vinnie’s request due to the extremely limited time I had to deliver the film. I have the utmost respect and admiration for Vinnie Jones and his talent and thought he created a memorable character. Hopefully one day we will see a stand-alone Juggernaut film starring #VinnieJones! We can watch it mask free on @disneyplus in a pub near you since there might not be any more movie theaters in the future. 🤔#ImTheJuggernautBitch #XMen #XMenTheLastStand #XmenMovies @marvel

A post shared by Brett Ratner אהרון רטנר (@brettrat) on

DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Related Headlines
Loading...
Latest Headlines
Loading...