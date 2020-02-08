X-MEN: THE LAST STAND Director Brett Ratner Responds To Vinnie Jones Saying He "Mugged" Him Off

Last week, The Big Ugly star Vinnie Jones told us exclusively that he felt "mugged off" after playing Juggernaut in X-Men: The Last Stand . Well, director Brett Ratner has now responded to those remarks.

Talking to us to promote his new movie The Big Ugly, Vinnie Jones explained that he felt "mugged off" after signing up to play Juggernaut in X-Men: The Last Stand. The actor said that director Brett Ratner "dissolved" the character, explaining that promises about additional dialogue and scenes weren't kept, and that it was one of the most disappointing jobs of his career.

The story went viral, with the likes of Mail Online, Fox News, and Yahoo all sharing Jones' comments. Well, Ratner - who has been keeping a low profile in Hollywood since allegations of sexual harassment surfaced - has now responded.

He says that the actor's claims are "inaccurate," and notes that he "was not able to expand the role of Juggernaut as per Vinnie’s request due to the extremely limited time I had to deliver the film." Ratner expresses his admiration for Jones, but it's hard to escape the feeling that he's, well, taking the p*ss to some extent with some of the comments he makes in this post.

Either way, it seems both men might just have to agree to disagree when it comes to what happened with Juggernaut in X-Men: The Last Stand, though Jones did talk in detail about how Matthew Vaughn's script differed and the promises which were made to him in meetings with the filmmaker.

