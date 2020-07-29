X-MEN: APOCALYPSE Concept Art Features Another Comic Accurate Take On Jean's Grey's Costume

Using the likeness of star Sophie Turner, some newly revealed X-Men: Apocalypse concept art shows a comic accurate take on Jean Grey's costume you'll wish made it into the final cut of the 2016 release...

Like X-Men: Days of Future Past before it, X-Men: Apocalypse paid little attention to the comic books, particularly in terms of the team's appearance. In the closing few moments of the movie, the heroes did don costumes that paid homage to their roots, but by the time Dark Phoenix rolled around, those had been replaced by somewhat bland efforts.

Based on the suits used in Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely's New X-Men run, Simon Kinberg didn't secure a lot of fans with those versions, and all hopes are now on Marvel Studios to do the mutants justice when the franchise is eventually rebooted.

Time will tell on that front, but concept artist Alan Villanueva has today shared some of his work from X-Men: Apocalypse and, as you can see, that delivers a very comic accurate take on Sophie Turner's Jean Grey. Using her likeness (previous pieces like this use Elle Fanning), this looks incredible, and would have been even better in live-action.

"Here’s an unused concept of mine of Jean Grey back when I worked on the film X-Men: Apocalypse," Villanueva says. "Being a HUGE fan of X-Men since I was a kid, this was one of those characters that I had a lot of fun working on."

Check out the artwork below:

