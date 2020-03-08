X-MEN: APOCALYPSE Star Olivia Munn Shares A Video Revealing Her Badass Sword Skills As Psylocke

X-Men: Apocalypse star Olivia Munn only got the one chance to play Psylocke in the X-Men Universe, but if this new video shared by the actress is any indication, she hasn't forgotten how to use that sword!

When Olivia Munn was cast in X-Men: Apocalypse, it was a great example of dream casting. Unfortunately, the actress wasn't given a huge amount to do as the mutant, though she definitely looked the part, and was a badass addition to Apocalypse's Four Horsemen (certainly more than Archangel).

Recently, Munn took to Twitter to reveal that she had come across Psylocke's sword and, as you can see, the actress still has the skills she learned to play the hero back in 2016.

...well, until she inadvertently hits the wall behind her!

Munn was forced to back out of Dark Phoenix's due to scheduling conflicts caused by her role in Shane Black's The Predator. The actress didn't have a great time on X-Men: Apocalypse, however, as she's previously shared some insight into director Bryan Singer's erratic behaviour on the set of the movie. During production, he would frequently disappear, leaving the cast in the lurch.

Another superhero role is probably in Munn's future at some point, though it remains to be seen whether she gets to suit up as Psylocke again. Check out the video of her in action below:

