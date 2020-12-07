X-MEN: DAYS OF FUTURE PAST Arrives On Disney+ With F-Bomb And Hugh Jackman's Butt Still Intact

X-Men: Days of Future Past is now streaming on Disney+, and star Hugh Jackman was quick to take to social media to confirm that a couple of key Wolverine scenes haven't been censored. Check it out...

X-Men: Days of Future Past arrived on the US version of Disney+ this weekend, and star Hugh Jackman took to Instagram to assure fans that the critically acclaimed release hasn't been censored.

Given the family-friendly nature of the streaming service, a number of past movies have been changed, with edits made to the likes of Wizards of Waverly Place and Splash (the latter was widely ridiculed online for its attempts to remove on-screen nudity). That could explain why the 2014 release hasn't been changed as the backlash would have been significant from comic book fans.

In the case of X-Men: Days of Future Past, Jackman took to Instagram to say, "Days Of Future Past becomes the first movie to air on Disney+ uncensored. That was my future but let's be honest ... it's more like my past." The scenes in question included an F-Bomb from Wolverine and a shot of the actor's butt when he first travels back to the past.

It will be interesting seeing what happens to future X-Men movies added to Disney+ as they often contain quite mature moments you wouldn't necessarily expect to see in a PG-13 blockbuster.

Check out Jackman's post below:

