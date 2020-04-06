X-MEN: DAYS OF FUTURE PAST Producer Reveals Unintended, Hard To Spot Easter Egg

X-Men: Days of Future Past director Simon Kinberg has shared details on an unintended Rogue Easter Egg in the theatrical cut which is in there...because they couldn't be bothered to remove it!

Dark Phoenix director and X-Men: Days of Future Past writer and producer Simon Kinberg recently sat down with IGN, and revealed that a hard to spot Rogue Easter Egg remains in the non-Rogue Cut of the film. Anna Paquin originally reprised the role on the fan-favorite mutant in the 2014 release, but ended up being removed in reshoots.

"The pillars in [the X-Men's hideout] are mirrored," Kinberg pointed out during an X-Men: Days of Future Past watch party. "We only realized very late that, in one of the mirrors we have, from the Rogue Cut, Rogue actually in the mirror instead of Kitty. It's a really deep, deep cut unintentionally and completely accidentally."

As for why it wasn't removed in post, he noted, "But we were like, 'It's taken us this long to notice it. We don't think an audience is going to notice it.' And no audience seems to have noticed it, or at least talked about it." It's true that no one has spotted that, but also a sloppy example of filmmaking which doesn't say much about the disgraced Bryan Singer's attitude behind the camera.

Eventually, the Rogue Cut of the film was released on Blu-ray, and that saw her absorb Kitty Pryde's powers to keep Wolverine in the past as well as the death of Shawn Ashmore's Iceman.

Rogue hasn't been seen since in Fox's X-Men Universe since, and it's now down to Marvel Studios to reboot the powerful mutant for the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the not too distant future.

