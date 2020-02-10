F9 Moves Back To Memorial Day 2021 In The Wake Of NO TIME TO DIE Shifting To April

Following MGM and EON's decision to push No Time to Die to April, Universal has responded by moving back its hotly anticipated action blockbuster F9 almost two months to Memorial Day weekend 2021.

Earlier this year, Universal proved to be the most proactive of all the studios with its prompt virus response, which saw them move back their two biggest 2020 releases, F9 and Minions: The Rise of Gru, a whole year back in March.

At the time, many saw this as an overreaction to the then burgeoning coronavirus pandemic, but their foresight has proven increasingly valuable in the months since as Universal was able to secure key dates early and were also able to save a considerable amount of money on unnecessary marketing for release dates they were never going to meet.

This was very much unlike the strategy deployed by practically every other major studio, including Disney, Paramount, and Warner Bros, who have been forced to repeatedly delay films before finally deciding to punt on the rest of the calendar year and moving the majority of their biggest films to 2021.

However, while Disney and Paramount are more or less out, Warner Bros. does still have Dune and Wonder Woman 1984 on the calendar for December, so it looks like they'll have some very big decisions to make in the coming weeks as theaters continue to struggle in their efforts to bring back audiences.

The film will see the whole family - Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster and Nathalie Emmanuel - reunite, as well as someone fans never thought they'd see again: Sung Kang, who returns to serve some justice in this adrenaline-fueled world, but, this time, the Fast gang will have their work cut out for them when they square off against a pair of extremely formidable foes in Charlize Theron's Cipher and John Cena, who is playing Dom's long-lost brother Jakob.

