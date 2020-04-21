Guy Ritchie's THE GENTLEMEN Is Now Available On 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & DVD

Following its early digital debut last month, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has officially released Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.
Prior to the global theater shut down, the critically acclaimed gangster action-comedy, which was also lauded by audiences, was one of this year's biggest hits, grossing over $118.1 million worldwide on an estimated $22 million production budget. It is currently the sixth-highest grossing film of the calendar year thus far, a position that is not expected to change anytime soon with the summer movie season having been effectively canceled.
The Gentlemen starred Academy Award-winner Matthew McConaughey (True Detective) as Michael 'Mickey' Pearson, Charlie Hunnam (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword) as Raymond Smith, Henry Golding as Dry Eye, Golden Globe-nominee Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey) as Rosalind Pearson, Jeremy Strong (Succession) as Matthew Berger, Golden Globe-winner Colin Farrell (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) as Coach and Golden Globe-winner Hugh Grant (The Man from U.N.C.L.E.) as Fletcher
While the special features don't contain any deleted scenes or a blooper reel, they do still pack a punch with an in-depth behind-the-scenes making-of featurette, a quips featurette shining a spotlight on some of the best lines, a glossary of cannabis to educate yourself on the movie's terminology and an exclusive photo gallery.
Universal City, California, April 3, 2020 – Get lit in the stylish ensemble caper, THE GENTLEMEN, a star-studded, sophisticated action-comedy written and directed by Guy Ritchie (Sherlock Holmes, Snatch). This engaging and unpredictable film is available now on Digital, lighting up on On Demand April 14, 2020 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™ and DVD on April 21, 2020, from STXfilms and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Set in the underworld cannabis industry in London, Ritchie makes a grand return to his signature, kinetic style, enthralling and surprising audiences with every scene, made even more dynamic by the performances of its star-powered ensemble cast. The home release includes exclusive bonus content bringing audiences deeper into the provocative world of the film.
THE GENTLEMEN follows American expat Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey, Dallas Buyers Club), who built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business forever, it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his lucrative domain out from under him.
Featuring an all-star cast, THE GENTLEMEN stars Oscar® winner McConaughey, alongside Charlie Hunnam (Pacific Rim, “Sons of Anarchy”), Golden Globe® nominee Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey, “Good Behavior”), Golden Globe® winner Colin Farrell (The Lobster, In Bruges), Henry Golding (A Simple Favor, Crazy Rich Asians), Golden Globe® winner Hugh Grant (The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Love Actually), Jeremy Strong (“Succession,” Molly’s Game) and Eddie Marsan (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Atomic Blonde).
BONUS FEATURES EXCLUSIVE TO 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAY™️, DVD & DIGITAL:
- Behind-the-Scenes of THE GENTLEMEN – Get up close with the talented cast of THE GENTLEMEN as they give an inside look at the making of the film and share their experiences working with legendary director Guy Ritchie.
- Best Gentlemanly Quips – A selection of some of the funniest lines from THE GENTLEMEN that spotlights the witty writing behind the film.
- Glossary of Cannabis – Viewers are given a fun educational montage highlighting the numerous nicknames of Marijuana shown throughout the film.
- Photo Gallery