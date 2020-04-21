Guy Ritchie's THE GENTLEMEN Is Now Available On 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & DVD

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has now officially released Guy Ritchie's gangster action comedy The Gentlemen on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD combo pack with a ton of awesome special features!

Prior to the global theater shut down, the critically acclaimed gangster action-comedy, which was also lauded by audiences, was one of this year's biggest hits, grossing over $118.1 million worldwide on an estimated $22 million production budget. It is currently the sixth-highest grossing film of the calendar year thus far, a position that is not expected to change anytime soon with the summer movie season having been effectively canceled.

The Gentlemen starred Academy Award-winner Matthew McConaughey (True Detective) as Michael 'Mickey' Pearson, Charlie Hunnam (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword) as Raymond Smith, Henry Golding as Dry Eye, Golden Globe-nominee Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey) as Rosalind Pearson, Jeremy Strong (Succession) as Matthew Berger, Golden Globe-winner Colin Farrell (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) as Coach and Golden Globe-winner Hugh Grant (The Man from U.N.C.L.E.) as Fletcher

While the special features don't contain any deleted scenes or a blooper reel, they do still pack a punch with an in-depth behind-the-scenes making-of featurette, a quips featurette shining a spotlight on some of the best lines, a glossary of cannabis to educate yourself on the movie's terminology and an exclusive photo gallery.



"There's only one rule in this [frick]ing jungle! When the lion's hungry, he eats!"



One of the best films of the year, #TheGentlemen, is now available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & DVD!



