NO TIME TO DIE: Daniel Craig's 007 Embarks On His Final Mission In Action-Packed New Trailer

As promised, a brand new trailer for No Time To Die is now online, and it features plenty of exciting new footage from what has been confirmed as Daniel Craig's final outing as the iconic super-spy...

There's some incredible action on display here, and while we do also get a little bit more to go on when it comes to the basic plot, it's clear that Mr. Bond will be keeping his best cards close to his chest until game night.

Some spoilers for the movie did leak online a few months back (see below), but all we really have to go on is this: a terrorist named Safin (Rami Malek) wants to do very bad things to the planet, and 007 must come out of retirement to stop him. It also sounds like the villain knows something about Madeline Swann (Léa Seydoux) that she'd rather stayed secret.

The mission that changes everything begins… #NoTimeToDie in cinemas this November. pic.twitter.com/nBP6aUrwDy — James Bond (@007) September 3, 2020

Aside from a vague synopsis, plot details for Craig's final James Bond adventure have mostly remained under wraps - although some juicy spoilers did do the rounds earlier this year. If you want to know more, click HERE.

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

No Time To Die is set to hit theaters on November 20.