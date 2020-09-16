NO TIME TO DIE: Daniel Craig's 007 Takes Aim On New Poster For Latest JAMES BOND Outing

On the heels of the recent trailer, MGM has sent us over a new poster for 007's latest (final?) adventure, featuring Daniel Craig's James Bond taking aim at an unsuspecting enemy. Take a look...

MGM has followed up the action-packed new trailer for No Time To Die with a new theatrical poster featuring the veteran super-spy (Daniel Craig) lining up a shot.

This has been confirmed to be Craig's final outing as Bond, and there's a lot of speculation that he may end up meeting his maker at the end of the movie. The fact that Lashana Lynch's Nomi is set to take over as 007 would seem to back that up, but we can't see the studio permanently killing off this iconic character.

Some spoilers for the movie did leak online a few months back (see below), but all we really have to go on is this: a terrorist named Safin (Rami Malek) wants to do very bad things to the planet, and 007 must come out of retirement to stop him. It also sounds like the villain knows something about Madeline Swann (Léa Seydoux) that she'd rather stayed secret.

Check out the poster below along with the trailer, and let us know what you think in the comments.

The mission that changes everything begins… #NoTimeToDie in cinemas this November. pic.twitter.com/nBP6aUrwDy — James Bond (@007) September 3, 2020

Aside from a vague synopsis, plot details for Craig's final James Bond adventure have mostly remained under wraps - although some juicy spoilers did do the rounds earlier this year. If you want to know more, click HERE.

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

No Time To Die is set to hit theaters on November 20.