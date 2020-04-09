NO TIME TO DIE International Trailers Contain New Footage; Confirm A Major SPOILER

A series of international trailers for No Time To Die have now been released online, and while one features some action-packed new footage, the others confirm a fairly major spoiler about the movie...

A new trailer for Cary Joji Fukunaga's No Time To Die was released yesterday, and several international versions have now found their way online, confirming a widely reported spoiler for the film in the process.

The trailer below is simply an alternate cut of the more widely released original featuring some snippets of new footage, but the foreign language versions confirm a rumor we've been hearing since before the movie had even wrapped production: Lashana Lynch's Nomi is indeed the new 007.

In the English language versions of the teaser Bond can be heard saying “I’ve met your new double O”, keeping the big reveal a surprise. However, in Spanish and Italian dubbed versions (via MI6-HQ.com) the super-spy says “I’ve met your new zero zero seven”, as the camera cuts to him circling Nomi on a dance floor.

This doesn't necessarily mean Lynch will actually be replacing James Bond as the main hero of the franchise, but it is certainly an interesting development.

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

No Time To Die is set to hit theaters on November 20.