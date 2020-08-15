THE TAX COLLECTOR Debuts At #1 On DEG's Watched at Home Top 20 While JURASSIC WORLD 2 Also Enters The Fray

Following its digital launch last week, David Ayer's The Tax Collector is the new #1 on the DEG's Watched at Home Top 20 list, which also saw Universal's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom pick up some steam.

As many major theater chains remain closed indefinitely with no major domestic releases on the horizon, DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group introduced the "Watched at Home Top 20" list earlier this year, which tallies up the most popular titles consumed on disc and digital (excluding outside subscription-based streaming platforms).

There's finally a new #1 as RLJ Entertainment's The Tax Collector roared past DreamWorks/Universal's Trolls World Tour, ending the animated sequel's five-week reign. David Ayer (Suicide Squad; Fury) directed the crime drama which starred Shia LaBeouf (Transformers; The Peanut Butter Falcon) and Lana Parrilla (Once Upon a Time; 24), amongst others.

The first and third seasons of Paramount's Yellowstone remained in third and fifth, respectively, while Universal's psychological horror film You Should Have Left starring Golden Globe-winner Kevin Bacon (Patriots Day; Black Mass) and Amanda Seyfried (Mean Girls; Mamma Mia!) dipped to fourth.

The rest of the top five was rounded out by season two of the Kevin Costner-fronted series, Screen Media Films' The Outpost in seventh, Warner Bros.' Scoob! in eighth, IFC Films' The Rental starring Alison Brie (Community; GLOW) and Dan Stevens (Legion; Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga) in ninth, and Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog in tenth.

As for the backhalf of the weekly list, Universal's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom jumped up all the way to eighteenth following a recent sale on all digital retailers, including iTunes and Vudu.

For the week of August 13, here is the ‘Watched at Home Top 20’ list:

The Tax Collector (RLJ Entertainment) Trolls World Tour (DreamWorks/Universal) Yellowstone: S1 (Paramount) You Should Have Left (Universal) Yellowstone: S3 (Paramount) Yellowstone: S2 (Paramount) The Outpost (Screen Media Films) Scoob! (WB) The Rental (IFC Films) Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramount) Jumanji: The Next Level (Sony) The Invisible Man (Universal, 2020) Deep Blue Sea 3 (WB) Harry Potter (WB, Complete 8-film Coll.) The High Note (Universal) Fantasy Island (Sony, 2020) Force of Nature (Lionsgate, 2020) Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (Universal) Most Wanted (Paramount, 2020) Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (WB)

Source | DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group

Includes U.S. Digital Sales, Digital Rentals (VOD), DVD & Blu-ray for week ended 8.8.20