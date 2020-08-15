THE TAX COLLECTOR Debuts At #1 On DEG's Watched at Home Top 20 While JURASSIC WORLD 2 Also Enters The Fray

As many major theater chains remain closed indefinitely with no major domestic releases on the horizon, DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group introduced the "Watched at Home Top 20" list earlier this year, which tallies up the most popular titles consumed on disc and digital (excluding outside subscription-based streaming platforms).
There's finally a new #1 as RLJ Entertainment's The Tax Collector roared past DreamWorks/Universal's Trolls World Tour, ending the animated sequel's five-week reign. David Ayer (Suicide Squad; Fury) directed the crime drama which starred Shia LaBeouf (Transformers; The Peanut Butter Falcon) and Lana Parrilla (Once Upon a Time; 24), amongst others.
The first and third seasons of Paramount's Yellowstone remained in third and fifth, respectively, while Universal's psychological horror film You Should Have Left starring Golden Globe-winner Kevin Bacon (Patriots Day; Black Mass) and Amanda Seyfried (Mean Girls; Mamma Mia!) dipped to fourth.
The rest of the top five was rounded out by season two of the Kevin Costner-fronted series, Screen Media Films' The Outpost in seventh, Warner Bros.' Scoob! in eighth, IFC Films' The Rental starring Alison Brie (Community; GLOW) and Dan Stevens (Legion; Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga) in ninth, and Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog in tenth.
As for the backhalf of the weekly list, Universal's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom jumped up all the way to eighteenth following a recent sale on all digital retailers, including iTunes and Vudu.
For the week of August 13, here is the ‘Watched at Home Top 20’ list:
- The Tax Collector (RLJ Entertainment)
- Trolls World Tour (DreamWorks/Universal)
- Yellowstone: S1 (Paramount)
- You Should Have Left (Universal)
- Yellowstone: S3 (Paramount)
- Yellowstone: S2 (Paramount)
- The Outpost (Screen Media Films)
- Scoob! (WB)
- The Rental (IFC Films)
- Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramount)
- Jumanji: The Next Level (Sony)
- The Invisible Man (Universal, 2020)
- Deep Blue Sea 3 (WB)
- Harry Potter (WB, Complete 8-film Coll.)
- The High Note (Universal)
- Fantasy Island (Sony, 2020)
- Force of Nature (Lionsgate, 2020)
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (Universal)
- Most Wanted (Paramount, 2020)
- Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (WB)
Source | DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group
Includes U.S. Digital Sales, Digital Rentals (VOD), DVD & Blu-ray for week ended 8.8.20