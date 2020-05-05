Tom Cruise Is Officially Set To Shoot A Film Aboard The International Space Station, Announces NASA

Well, it's official: Tom Cruise is going to space! NASA has confirmed that Cruise is indeed actively developing a full-length feature film that will be set aboard the International Space Station.

After first getting word last night, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine has now confirmed that Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick; Mission: Impossible - Fallout) is indeed in the process of developing a new action/adventure film that will be set aboard the International Space Station.

The initial report revealed that Cruise would be working with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and Elon Musk's SpaceX to achieve the historic feat, although since it's still very much in the earliest stages of development, there isn't a studio attached just yet nor is there a potential writer or director.

Additionally, it's been reaffirmed that the new film will not be one of the two upcoming Mission: Impossible sequels, which are both currently on an indefinite production hiatus due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It will instead be an original action/adventure film and will mark the first time in cinematic history that a narrative film has been shot entirely in outer space.

NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality. pic.twitter.com/CaPwfXtfUv — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 5, 2020

Up next for the 3x Academy Award-nominee and 3x Golden Globe-winning megastar is the long-awaited Top Gun: Maverick, which was recently pushed to December 23, 2020, and he's expected to resume filming the highly anticipated Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 sometime this summer, depending on the status of the coronavirus pandemic.

M:I 7 lights the fuse on November 19, 2021 while M:I 8 opens on November 4, 2022.