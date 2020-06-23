THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SPONGE ON THE RUN Is Now Heading Straight To VOD Platforms Instead Of Theaters

Despite initially being eyed for a summer 2020 release in theaters, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run is now heading straight to VOD platforms early next year. Find out more details after the jump...

Much to the chagrin of theater chains, streaming platforms are nabbing an ever growing list of exclusives, and CBS All Access will be getting The Spongebob Movie: Sponge of the Run early next year. Before it surfaces there, Paramount Pictures will be making it available on premium VOD platforms, and it's following in the footsteps of Warner Bros.' Scoob!.

The movie was originally set to be released on the big screen on August 7th, but this move to CBS All Access is meant to help with the expansion and rebranding of the CBS All Access service.

"We are thrilled to have The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, a premiere, first-run movie from one of ViacomCBS' biggest brands, join CBS All Access’ expanding slate of franchise content from across ViacomCBS," said Marc DeBevoise, CEO of ViacomCBS Digital.

"This launch will be perfectly timed with our continued expansion and planned rebranding of the service in early 2021, as we welcome SpongeBob and the gang from Bikini Bottom to the service in the biggest way possible," he concludes.

"I’m incredibly proud of this film, and the phenomenal cast and filmmaking team that made it happen," said Mireille Soria, President of Paramount Animation. "Bringing this movie to life was a true collaboration and labor of love, and I’m thrilled for audiences to enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it."

Spongebob Squarepants fans are definitely excited for the movie, and while having to wait until next year is a shame, there are many who will welcome the chance to be able to watch it at home.