AVENGERS: ENDGAME - All Roads Lead Right Back To This Awesome Thanos Hot Toys Sixth Scale Figure
Hot Toys has shared a massive gallery of final product images for their upcoming Avengers: Endgame Thanos Sixth Scale Figure, featuring the Mad Titan recreating key moments from the Marvel blockbuster.
"You could not live with your own failure. Where did that bring you? Back to me."
After the Thanos (Josh Brolin) we've come to know over the course of the past decade met his end early on in Avengers: Endgame at the hands of Thor (Chris Hemsworth), the Russos introduced us to a younger - considerably madder - version of the character from 2014, who ultimately served as the film's true big bad after he hijacked Nebula's (Karen Gillan) time travel device to bring himself and his forces to the present.
However, just like his future self, this Thanos also ultimately lost his life to a member of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) doing the honors and making the sacrifice play to wish him out of existence once and for all.
Now, while the Mad Titan may have been vanquished forever in the MCU, fans can bring him home and cherish him forever with Hot Toys' awesome new Sixth Scale Collectible Figure.
The figure features one newly pained head sculpt with authentic and detailed likeness of Thanos, one newly painted interchangable head sculpt capturing Thanos' angry expression, movie-accurate facial expression with detailed wrinkles and skin texture, a newly sculpted purple-skinned muscular body with over 20 points of articulation, one newly tailored purplish blue and metallic gold-colored armor with battle damage, one heavy double-bladed sword, one helmet and of course, one metallic gold-colored Infinity Gauntlet with two pieces of interchangeable hands.
To check out stunning shots of the Thanos Sixth Scale Collectible Figure, simply click on the VIEW LIST (ONE PAGE) button below!
The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, “Avengers: Endgame.”
