AVENGERS: ENDGAME - All Roads Lead Right Back To This Awesome Thanos Hot Toys Sixth Scale Figure

"You could not live with your own failure. Where did that bring you? Back to me."



After the Thanos (Josh Brolin) we've come to know over the course of the past decade met his end early on in Avengers: Endgame at the hands of Thor (Chris Hemsworth), the Russos introduced us to a younger - considerably madder - version of the character from 2014, who ultimately served as the film's true big bad after he hijacked Nebula's (Karen Gillan) time travel device to bring himself and his forces to the present.



However, just like his future self, this Thanos also ultimately lost his life to a member of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) doing the honors and making the sacrifice play to wish him out of existence once and for all.



Now, while the Mad Titan may have been vanquished forever in the MCU, fans can bring him home and cherish him forever with Hot Toys' awesome new Sixth Scale Collectible Figure.



The figure features one newly pained head sculpt with authentic and detailed likeness of Thanos, one newly painted interchangable head sculpt capturing Thanos' angry expression, movie-accurate facial expression with detailed wrinkles and skin texture, a newly sculpted purple-skinned muscular body with over 20 points of articulation, one newly tailored purplish blue and metallic gold-colored armor with battle damage, one heavy double-bladed sword, one helmet and of course, one metallic gold-colored Infinity Gauntlet with two pieces of interchangeable hands.



To check out stunning shots of the Thanos Sixth Scale Collectible Figure, simply click on the VIEW LIST (ONE PAGE) button below!





The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, “Avengers: Endgame.”



Avengers: Endgame features:

Directors: Anthony & Joe Russo

Robert Downey, Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man

Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America

Chris Hemsworth as Thor Odinson

Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk

Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow

Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye

Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord

Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange

Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa/Black Panther

Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man

Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man

Josh Brolin as Thanos

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Zoe Saldana as Gamora

Paul Bettany as Vision

Danai Gurira as Okoye

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Falcon

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/White Wolf

Don Cheadle as James Rhodes/War Machine

Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer

Letitia Wright as Shuri

Terry Notary as Groot/Cull Obsidian

Vin Diesel as Groot (voice)

Sean Gunn as Rocket Raccoon

Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon (voice)

Karen Gillan as Nebula

Pom Klementieff as Mantis

Benicio del Toro as Taneleer Tivan/Collector

Michael James Shaw as Corvus Glaive

Carrie Coon as Proxima Midnight

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as Ebony Maw

Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts

Benedict Wong as Wong

Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie

Idris Elba as Heimdall

Winston Duke as M'Baku

Florence Kasumba as Ayo

Sydelle Noel as Xoliswa

Angela Bassett as Ramonda

Callan Mulvey as Jack Rollins

Isabella Amara as Sally Avril

Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds

William Hurt as Thaddeus Ross

Peter Dinklage as Eitri

Ross Marquand as Stonekeeper

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury

Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill

Stan Lee as Watcher Informant

Jim Starlin in an undisclosed cameo



Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26