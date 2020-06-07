AVENGERS: ENDGAME Co-Director On Which Fox Marvel Character He Would Have Included In The Film - EXCLUSIVE

Had the Disney/Fox merger happened sooner, the Russo Brothers could have introduced some of those Fox characters to the MCU in Avengers: Endgame , but there's one character, in particular, who stands out...

Looking back over the four movies Joe and Anthony Russo directed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's fair to say that the filmmakers excelled at introducing new characters. Whether it's Black Panther, Zemo, or most memorably, Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War, they brought a lot of big names to the table and set the stage for future stories in the process.

Had the Disney/Fox merger happened that little bit sooner, we could have seen them bring some of those heroes and villains into the MCU, and when we talked to the Russo Brothers about Pizza Film School and Relic (ahead of its release this Friday), we made sure to ask if there were any names, in particular, they would have chosen to add to the mix in Avengers: Endgame.

"I mean, Wolverine was always one of my favourite characters," Joe revealed. "Incredible Hulk #181 was one of the first comic books that I remember collecting, which was the first appearance of Wolverine. Hugh Jackman has done an incredible job with that character over the years, and I think they should take a break for a little while before someone else takes a crack at it."

Seeing Wolverine assemble alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes would have been something truly special, though it sounds like Joe Russo believes the character needs to remain on the shelf a little while longer, especially as Hugh Jackman's tenure as the clawed mutant was so undeniably memorable.

Still, it's hard not to hope that the Russo Brothers won't one day get the opportunity to play with some of the once Fox-owned characters as there's no doubt a lot they could do with both the X-Men and Fantastic Four (we just need to keep our fingers crossed for a Secret Wars movie).

Check out the awesome - and surprisingly catchy - Pizza Film School theme tune below:

