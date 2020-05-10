AVENGERS: ENDGAME Star Josh Brolin Turned Down A Number Of Marvel Studios Roles Before Thanos

Josh Brolin has opened up on his decision to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Avengers: Age of Ultron , revealing why he wouldn't have agreed to play a member of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Check it out!

During a recent appearance on the Team Deakins podcast, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame star Josh Brolin opened up on his decision to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thanos. Admitting that he initially expected to make little more than a cameo appearance, he admitted that playing one of Earth's Mightiest Heroes wasn't something that appealed to him.

"When I said yes to Avengers it was a small thing," he said referring to 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron. "It was basically a cameo, so there wasn’t a lot of money involved. So that wasn’t the reason. If [the role] had been one of the Avengers, I probably wouldn’t have done it."

Pointing out that he had turned down offers to join the MCU on a number of occasions, he added, "The fact that it was all of the Avengers against this one guy, I liked that aspect of it."

Getting to do more the voice the Mad Titan also helped Brolin get invested in the CGI baddie.

"Suddenly, I’d have all this stuff on me, before we started shooting, dots and all that. I’d put my elbow on my knee and my hand up there and I’d scratch, and then they’d have the crude rendition of it," Brolin noted. "So, the more I watched that the more I realized, 'Oh this is like a real guy. This is not a big purple guy, this is a guy with insides and cells and feelings.' Then it became fun."

It's unlikely we'll see more of Thanos in the MCU following the events of Avengers: Endgame, but there's a chance Brolin could return as Cable (it may be unlikely based on recent remarks, however).

Are you hoping to see more of the actor in this shared world?