AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR Deleted Scene Shows Black Widow Meeting Smart Hulk For The First Time

Avengers: Endgame introduced us to Smart Hulk, but the original plan was for him to debut in Infinity War . Now, a newly surfaced deleted scene from the latter features the aftermath of that transformation.

A number of deleted scenes from the "Infinity Saga" were included in the limited edition box set last year, and now another has unexpectedly found its way online.

In an earlier version of Avengers: Infinity War, Bruce Banner was going to transform into Smart Hulk during the final battle, literally bursting out of the Hulkbuster armour to take out Cull Obsidian. Marvel Studios and the Russo Brothers ultimately decided to take things in a different direction, saving that big change for Avengers: Endgame.

In this deleted scene, however, we see the aftermath of Bruce's transformation, as he reunites with Black Widow and The Falcon as the Battle for Wakanda continues to rage nearby.

It's an emotional sequence in many ways, but the Russo Brothers have previously explained that they felt having a victory like this in the final battle took too much away from the team's eventual defeat at the hands of the Mad Titan. It's a fair point, and while it was a shame this change took place off-screen, it led to a lot of great moments in Endgame.

Check out the deleted scene below:

