MARVEL'S AVENGERS: New Co-Op Trailer And Over Seven Minutes Of Gameplay Footage Revealed

As well as a single player story mode, Marvel's Avengers is also set to feature an online multiplayer component, and you can take a first look at that - and some new gameplay footage - after the jump!

Following the release of that action-packed, M.O.D.O.K.-centric story trailer, the Marvel's Avengers team has now shared a co-op trailer for "War Zones." The game's online component will see players working alongside up to three other members of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, all of whom can either be other people from across the globe or A.I.

From there, you'll be able to customise both your weapons and costumes, not to mention pulling off a series of badass team-up moves like having Thor use Mjolnir to give Iron Man a power boost.

Talking of the God of Thunder, he takes centre stage in a seven-and-a-half minute gameplay video which shows us more of what we can expect from Marvel's Avengers. It looks like the levels will be fairly open, giving players the chance to make their way through the game in any number of ways. In terms of combat, though, it looks like we can definitely expect to mash a lot of buttons!

All in all, the game looks like a lot of fun, and if you weren't already sold on it, these latest videos should help. September is fast approaching, and despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Marvel's Avengers reportedly remains on course to hit shelves despite previous delays.

Check out the videos below:

