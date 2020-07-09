MARVEL'S AVENGERS Spoilers: 10 Epic Moments Every Marvel Comics Fan Should Experience

Marvel's Avengers is now available to buy, and there are some truly epic and incredible moments in the game we think every fan should experience. To find out what they are, you just need to keep reading...

If you've read our review of Marvel's Avengers, then you'll know we loved the single player campaign (we'll have more for you on the online side of things soon). Now that you've had a chance to try it out for yourselves, though, we're taking a spoiler-filled look at the game's most epic moments. A cinematic experience, whatever faults the title may have - and there are a few - it's fair to say that Square Enix has nailed what it should feel like to take control of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. As you might expect, Marvel's Avengers is perhaps at its best when it delivers moments you'd get a kick out of seeing either in the comic books or on the big screen, and it's those we're taking a closer look at here as we delve into what makes the story campaign such a blast to get involved in. To check out these moments, all you guys need to do is click on the "Next" button down below!

10. Blasting Into Outer Space When Tony Stark needs to reach a satellite, he dons armour outfitted specifically for space. While exploring that location proves to be a lot of fun (we'll get to that), it's the journey through the skies which really stands out. If anything, it doesn't really last long enough, but taking off from Earth and heading into the heavens as Iron Man makes for a truly epic sequence. Controlling the Avenger as he desperately tries to stay on course - and avoid being struck by lightning - you get to enjoy some rock music on the way, and this really does make you believe you're the hero. The white armour looks badass in action and is imagery that will definitely stick with you.



9. Thor Returns Much of the game is focused on Ms. Marvel, The Hulk, and Iron Man, so when Thor finally shows up to save the day, it's definitely a welcome sight. He arrives on the Helicarrier just in the nick of time, and experiencing the God of Thunder's power feels unreal, even after playing as the Jade Giant. As you make your way across the floating warship, you use Mjolnir to tear apart A.I.M.'s forces, and it's such an upgrade in terms of abilities, bringing the thunder here is beyond epic. The level concludes with a QTE which sees Thor stop the Helicarrier from crashing into New York City, and by that point, you'll feel like you have the power to stop that from happening!



8. Kamala Khan On The Run The game opens by putting players in control of a young Kamala Khan during A-Day, and five years later, she's been left with Inhuman powers. Those come out in full force in an enjoyable mission which sees you travel across a city to Kamala's secret hideout, though things soon escalate once A.I.M. comes looking for the youngster. What follows is an expected, albeit simplistic, stealth level as you flee from A.I.M.'s forces. While it may not break the mould, running through a park dedicated to Earth's Mightiest Heroes while the villainous organisation's robotic forces attempt to track you down proves to be surprisingly cinematic, and a great way to get accustomed to taking charge of the future Ms. Marvel.



7. A-Day Battle If you played the beta for Marvel's Avengers, then you'll be all too familiar with this level. It doesn't really differ in the game itself, but it serves as a near perfect introduction to these iconic heroes. Whether it's racing across the Golden Gate Bridge as The Hulk, battling Taskmaster's goons on the S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier, or facing off with that villain as Black Widow, it's a breathtaking, exciting series of set pieces, and you won't be able to peel your eyes from the screen as this all happens. It is just a tutorial for the most part, but it's a damn good one and suitably epic in terms of scale.



6. Running From The Hulk The young Kamala Khan is determined to reassemble The Avengers, and her mission starts by attempting to find Bruce Banner. Unfortunately, it's The Hulk that she encounters, and that leads to a pulse-pounding sequence which sees you take control of the young Inhuman with the Green Goliath in pursuit. As you run through the level, you're aware that The Hulk is close behind, and it's hard not to jump when the hero smashes his way through a nearby wall in a bid to get his hands on Kamala. As strange as it might sound, Marvel's Avengers is often at its best when you're running through set pieces like this, but this one really stands out as the stakes feel particularly high/frightening.



5. Captain America Lives It's been clear for a while that Captain America somehow returns in Marvel's Avengers, and that actually comes when Iron Man discovers that A.I.M. has put him on ice in the aforementioned satellite. Steve Rogers is there because his blood has been used to keep George Tarleton alive (and subsequently transformed him into M.O.D.O.K.). The reunion between Iron Man and Cap really strikes a strong emotional chord, and their banter as they make their way to the escape shuttle is great fun. Even better is actually getting to take control of Cap as he finally gets to return to action. He doesn't have his shield at this point, of course, but his athleticism more than make up for that being absent.



4. Hulk Vs. Abomination There are a lot of cool boss battles in Marvel's Avengers, though most of them see Earth's Mightiest Heroes assemble to square off with massive robotic enemies sent their way by A.I.M. There's nothing wrong with those, of course, but it's a lot more satisfying to take control of The Hulk and go toe to toe with The Abomination. Punching robots is great and all, but knocking seven bells out of one of the Jade Giant's greatest enemies proves to be both epic and a thrilling experience. It's hard to deny that the game might have benefited from more fights like this, and it's a shame more classic villains from the comic books don't make their presence felt to face the team.



3. Cap Vs. A.I.M. During the game's final mission, you're put in charge of Captain America while the rest of the heroes take on A.I.M. forces elsewhere. While The Hulk does show up to help out at one point, racing through the M.O.D.O.K.'s fortress above the ruins of San Francisco is nothing short of awesome. It helps that Cap's special abilities in the game are particularly badass, and there's something oddly pleasing about leaping from platform to platform, taking out a bunch of baddies with your shield, and then sprinting towards one last fight as M.O.D.O.K. causes your surroundings to implode. It's a great showcase of Captain America, and makes us wish he'd been in the game even more.



2. Avengers Assemble With M.O.D.O.K. at full power, the Avengers assemble to take the fight to him and save the day. You're essentially put in charge of each hero one after the other in order to weaken the formidable baddie, and whether it's throwing Cap's shield, bringing the thunder as Thor, or even unloading Black Widow's pistols, it feels like you're really helping to turn the tide against M.O.D.O.K. here. Seeing as Marvel's Avengers isn't Ultimate Alliance, taking it turns like this was probably the best approach, and one that ensures each character is given the chance to shine here.

