MARVEL'S AVENGERS Star Jeff Schine On A Sequel Possibly Adapting CIVIL WAR And SECRET EMPIRE - EXCLUSIVE

When we caught up with Marvel's Avengers star Jeff Schine, we talked about which comic book storylines the sequel could adapt, and where he thinks Captain America would ultimately fit into that...

Marvel's Avengers borrows a lot from the comic books, but ultimately tells a mostly original story. With the focus primarily on Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, it ends up packing a real emotional punch, and is definitely an exciting, epic experience.

Captain America is also a big part of the game, and [Spoiler Alert] his return sets the stage for a huge final battle against M.O.D.O.K. and A.I.M.

Ultimately, we learn that Steve Rogers has been kept on ice by A.I.M., with the super soldier blood that pumps through his veins used to transform George Tarleton into their monstrous leader. Of course, with Cap in their custody for so long, we couldn't help but wonder whether they might have done something to the Avenger that possibly sets the stage for a loose Secret Empire adaptation in the sequel.

In that comic arc, Steve fell under the control of HYDRA, but what if A.I.M. brainwashed him? Marvel's Avengers star Jeff Schine would be open to exploring that down the line.

"I'm always interested in exploring as many sides of a character as possible, so if that was the way the team felt like we should travel with Cap for a bit, I would be up for anything. As far as I'm concerned, as long as you always stay true to who the character is and you're not just doing anything for shock value, if it's grounded, then I think nothing is off limits."

We also suggested that Civil War might make a good basis for a follow-up to the game, and Jeff would go on to talk in detail about how that could happen and how the team would be split.

"It would be tough," he admitted. "The team comes together and reassembles by the end, but it still feels...there's still a fragility. They came such a long way over those years when Cap was gone. I don't know how the split would be. I think the most conflicted would be Bruce, Kamala, and Thor. I think Widow would ultimately probably side with Cap. For me, it would be heartbreaking for Kamala."

"She's already seen her heroes disassemble and worked so hard, really as the pivotal part of the group, to bring everybody back together," Jeff continues in the video at the bottom of this post. "I think it would be devastating for her, but definitely an interesting storyline."

A Civil War-style video game would be epic, and while Earth's Mightiest Heroes have now reassembled, it might not take much for them to be split right down the middle all over again.

Marvel's Avengers is available now on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Stadia. If you haven't checked it out, we highly recommend you take a look at our review here.

Check out our full video interview with Jeff Schine about Marvel's Avengers below:

