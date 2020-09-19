MARVEL'S AVENGERS Star Sandra Saad On The Importance Of Exploring Ms. Marvel's Muslim Heritage - EXCLUSIVE

When we recently caught up with Marvel's Avengers star Sandra Saad to discuss her role as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel in the hit game, we asked about the importance of addressing the hero's background...

Marvel's Avengers has received widespread acclaim for its portrayal of Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, and while the character's role in the game was revealed relatively late, the fact she's essentially the lead proved to be a smart move on Marvel's part. Of course, the hero wouldn't be anywhere near as great if not for Sandra Saad's incredible performance.

The actress breathes life into the character in a way that makes Kamala both incredibly likeable and easy to get invested in. However, the game arguably deserves even more credit for handling the fact the teen Avenger is a young Muslim woman in such an informative, sensitive way.

When we recently caught up with Sandra to talk about Marvel's Avengers, we asked how it felt to play someone whose religion is clearly important to them, but not in a way that defines who she is (which has often been the case with Muslim characters in film and television over the years).

"I think it's really important for everybody who needs to feel the embrace of what they are. To see a character who does embrace that she's Muslim and Pakistani, and that she's 16 and all these other things that she is. Just all these wonderful things that her father teaches her throughout the game, you see her really embrace that as well, so she doesn't shy away from her religion and doesn't shy away from these wonderful teachings. I think it's really great for people who are especially trying to come into their own. I mean, who isn't? Who isn't learning more about themselves every day? I think having this character is very empowering to those people. It's pretty cool!"

We then asked about one very touching moment in the game that sees Kamala explain to Tony Stark the cultural significance of the costume she's created for herself after becoming Ms. Marvel.

"I think in anything that you watch that's trying to have a cute little teaching moment, and they do it right, it's really important. I think Marvel is really, really good at that and at having these nice little teaching moments tastefully. I remember I watched that scene and I definitely got teary because you don't see stuff like that, especially not in games. For it to be coming from a young woman. You don't see her parents teaching Tony Stark this, you see her doing it. That gives you a little bit of power too, watching this young woman come into her own and teach her hero about something he doesn't know either."

Marvel's Avengers is available now on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Stadia. If you haven't checked it out, we highly recommend you take a look at our review here.

Check out our video interview with Sandra Saad about Marvel's Avengers below:

