SPIDER-MAN Confirmed To Join MARVEL'S AVENGERS Roster As Free Post-Launch Playstation-Exclusive Character

The rumors are true! Your friendly neighborhood webslinger will indeed be swinging into the world of Marvel's Avengers next year as a free post-launch playable character, exclusive to Playstation!

Following this morning's leak, Crystal Dynamics has confirmed that Spider-Man is indeed coming to the world of Marvel's Avengers as a free post-launch Playstation-exclusve character, set to debut in early 2021.

In a lengthy blog post, Crystal Dynamics Associate Art Director Jeff Adams revealed that their Spider-Man will be an original take on the classic webslinger - and NOT the same Spidey from the Insomniac game - made specifically for Marvel's Avengers and will have his own impressive combination of web configurations and gadgets to enhance your experience, all of which will be upgradable to specialize how Spidey plays in your specific campaign.

As for his suit, which is currently being kept under wraps, it looks like it'll be drawing inspiration from both the classic designs from Steve Ditko and John Romita Sr., along with nods to other talented artists that have had a hand in crafting Spidey's iconic look over the years.

Spider-Man will launch with in-game event that will introduce him to the wider world of Marvel’s Avengers. The event is comprised of a series of unique challenges for the hero to take on, testing his abilities, and yielding some exciting results. He'll also get a variety of different costumes and gameplay experience options, so you can make your vision of the wall crawler a reality.

As a Playstation-exclusive, he'll be available on both the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game at no additional cost.

Marvel’s Avengers is a third-person action-adventure game where you play an all-new, original Avengers story reassembling Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.



This video dives deeply into how you customize Super Heroes’ Gear, Skills, Outfits, and how to launch missions from your helicarrier base of operations to take on AIM.