JOKER Director Todd Phillips Reveals More Amazing Behind The Scenes Photos From The DC Comics Movie

Joker director Todd Phillips has once again taken to social media to share some amazing behind the scenes photos from the DC Comics adaptations showcasing Oscar-winning star Joaquin Phoenix, and more...

No one really expected much from Joker before it was released, especially once it became clear that it wasn't exactly going to adhere to the comic books. Ultimately, the DC Comics adaptation ended up being a critical hit and a movie that not only broke box office records, but also landed star Joaquin Phoenix an Oscar for his performance as the Clown Prince of Crime.

Shortly after Joker was released, director Todd Phillips shared some striking behind the scenes photos from the production, and he's now returned to Instagram to debut even more of them!

There are some great shots in here which take us behind the scenes for the awards darling, while also offering up some new images of Phoenix as the iconic Batman villain. With Hollywood still very much on lockdown, those rumblings about a sequel have gone very quiet, and we now have no idea whether there are any real plans in place to return to this world one day.

Time will tell, but for now, you can check out these photos in the Instagram posts below:

