JOKER Star Joaquin Phoenix Responds To Oscar Nomination, Zoe Kravitz Teases Catwoman Fitting, & More DC News

So, to check out this latest roundup of DC movie news, simply click the "View List" button below! Today, the focus is very much on both The Batman and Joker as Joaquin Phoenix and Todd Phillips weigh in on their Oscar nominations and Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz tease Matt Reeves' upcoming take on the Dark Knight. We may even have some minor casting news for the latter!Throw in some big teases about The Suicide Squad from John Cena and new theater merchandise for Birds of Prey and Wonder Woman 1984 , and there's a lot to delve into here.

John Cena Was "Blown Away" By The Suicide Squad's Script





John Cena is part of The Suicide Squad's amazing ensemble cast (rumour has it he's playing Peacemaker) and during a recent interview with



"I was blown away," he revealed. "The first 10 pages [are] like a movie in itself. It’s really, really special. That’s because the guy steering the ship [Gunn] is committed to narrative and committed to creating characters that we connect with and sending them on an awesome journey." John Cena is part of The Suicide Squad's amazing ensemble cast (rumour has it he's playing Peacemaker) and during a recent interview with Collider , the wrestler turned actor teased what fans can expect from James Gunn's take on Task Force X next year.he revealed.

Cena went on to note that he's a big fan of the filmmaker. "When I watch Guardians, immediately I’m connected to these people and I walk away with a certain takeaway from that movie."