JOKER Star Joaquin Phoenix Responds To Oscar Nomination, Zoe Kravitz Teases Catwoman Fitting, & More DC News

So, to check out this latest roundup of DC movie news, simply click the "View List" button below! Today, the focus is very much on both The Batman and Joker as Joaquin Phoenix and Todd Phillips weigh in on their Oscar nominations and Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz tease Matt Reeves' upcoming take on the Dark Knight. We may even have some minor casting news for the latter!Throw in some big teases about The Suicide Squad from John Cena and new theater merchandise for Birds of Prey and Wonder Woman 1984 , and there's a lot to delve into here.

John Cena Was "Blown Away" By The Suicide Squad's Script



John Cena is part of The Suicide Squad's amazing ensemble cast (rumour has it he's playing Peacemaker) and during a recent interview with



"I was blown away," he revealed. "The first 10 pages [are] like a movie in itself. It's really, really special. That's because the guy steering the ship [Gunn] is committed to narrative and committed to creating characters that we connect with and sending them on an awesome journey." Cena went on to note that he's a big fan of the filmmaker. "When I watch Guardians, immediately I'm connected to these people and I walk away with a certain takeaway from that movie."



How Does Joaquin Phoenix Feel About His Joker Nomination?



Phillips has been nominated but so has star Joaquin Phoenix. So far, he's picked up award after award for his unique portrayal of the Clown Prince of Crime and is a favourite at the Oscars.



Needless to say, he also isn't taking that lightly and issued a humbling and grateful statement:



"I feel honored and humbled to have been nominated by my fellow actors," the actor said yesterday. "The Academy's encouragement helped ignite and sustain my career and I am incredibly grateful for that support. I'd like to also congratulate my fellow nominees for being recognized for their inspiring performances that have enriched our art form."

"I feel honored and humbled to have been nominated by my fellow actors," the actor said yesterday. "The Academy's encouragement helped ignite and sustain my career and I am incredibly grateful for that support. I'd like to also congratulate my fellow nominees for being recognized for their inspiring performances that have enriched our art form."

Zoe Kravitz Teases Catwoman Training And Costume In The Batman

During a recent appearance on The Ellen Show, Zoe Kravitz was asked about her role in The Batman and confirmed that there will be a lot of stunts. "I've been training a ton too, which has been great and hard," she explained before being asked to elaborate on just how much action her character will see. "[It's] very physical, I come home just limping every day, it's actually pathetic."

Her Catwoman costume also came up and the actress revealed that she's already tried it on after being quizzed about recent fittings. "We've had many, it's going really well, it's very exciting."



Does Robert Pattinson Want An R-Rated Batman?



Empire Magazine (via



"The only thing that’s more complicated is the rating. As soon as you make something an R-rated movie, you’re freed up to do so much stuff," he says. "In terms of the character itself, I want to push it as far as it possibly can go. And I think Matt Reeves does as well. You can do crazy stuff with that part."



There's no way The Batman will be R-Rated but these remarks are definitely noteworthy.

"The only thing that's more complicated is the rating. As soon as you make something an R-rated movie, you're freed up to do so much stuff," he says. "In terms of the character itself, I want to push it as far as it possibly can go. And I think Matt Reeves does as well. You can do crazy stuff with that part." There's no way The Batman will be R-Rated but these remarks are definitely noteworthy.

Has The Batman Made Another Casting Addition?



A rumour doing the rounds courtesy of



Ferns is a Scottish-based actor, so it makes sense that local talent will be used in the scenes set to be shot in Glasgow, Scotland next month but considering the fact he won a BAFTA Scotland award for his work in that acclaimed HBO series, here's hoping he winds up getting more than just a bit part. A rumour doing the rounds courtesy of The Scottish Sun claims that Chernobyl actor Alex Ferns may have joined the cast of The Batman. There's no word on who he's playing but this would be considered a very minor casting addition, so that's probably why it's not been in the trades (if it's true).Ferns is a Scottish-based actor, so it makes sense that local talent will be used in the scenes set to be shot in Glasgow, Scotland next month but considering the fact he won a BAFTA Scotland award for his work in that acclaimed HBO series, here's hoping he winds up getting more than just a bit part.

Joker Makes Comic Book Movie History At The Oscars



We covered this year's Oscar nominations yesterday (



With eleven nominations in total, Joker has become the most nominated comic book movie of all-time, including with the hatrick of "Best, Picture," "Best Director," and "Best Actor."



Other categories include "Best Adapted Screenplay," "Best Cinematography," "Best Costume Design," "Best Makeup & Hairstyling," "Best Original Score," "Best Film Editing," "Best Sound Mixing," and "Best Sound Editing." Needless to say, it looks set to be a very good night for Joker next month.

With eleven nominations in total, Joker has become the most nominated comic book movie of all-time, including with the hatrick of "Best, Picture," "Best Director," and "Best Actor." Other categories include "Best Adapted Screenplay," "Best Cinematography," "Best Costume Design," "Best Makeup & Hairstyling," "Best Original Score," "Best Film Editing," "Best Sound Mixing," and "Best Sound Editing." Needless to say, it looks set to be a very good night for Joker next month.

