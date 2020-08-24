THE BATMAN Director Matt Reeves Shares A Must-See 4K Version Of The Film's First Teaser Trailer

The Batman trailer features a lot of murky visuals, but thanks to co-writer and director Matt Reeves, we have a much better look at the action courtesy of a 4K version of the incredible first footage!

The Batman trailer that premiered at DC FanDome on Saturday night got everyone talking (even Justice League: The Snyder Cut director Zack Snyder), but the visuals were a little murky, and that left some fans in the dark. Now, however, we have a crystal clear 4K version which makes it a little easier to see what this Dark Knight is getting up to in Gotham City.

It's obviously the same trailer, but we think you'll appreciate checking this out, especially if you have a 4K compatible device. Eventually, the film will reach this format on Blu-ray and HBO Max, though the latter has yet to debut that quality of streaming for paying subscribers.

The Batman promises to be an intense, gritty, gory ride, and it's hard to believe it will have anything other than an R-Rating based on the level of violence seen throughout this teaser trailer. That's not been confirmed, though, and it's not something Reeves commented on during DC FanDome.

IGN has shared some shots from the trailer as well, which give us a much better look at characters like Batman, Catwoman, The Riddler, and Oz (who hates being called The Penguin, apparently).

