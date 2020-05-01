THE BATMAN: First Set Photos Now Online As Production Seemingly Gets Underway In London

Although no cast members were spotted, a batch of photos from the set of Matt Reeves' The Batman have been shared online, confirming that cameras are now rolling on the upcoming reboot. Take a look...

The Batman must be scheduled to commence production very soon after cast member Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon) send out



Although there's no sign of any of the movie's main stars here, Gotham City police cars, a news van and a water and power truck were spotted near the Thames in London just a few hours ago as the crew were in the process of setting up.



While not particularly exciting, it's nice to know that cameras are (or soon will be) rolling, and we might get a glimpse of some familiar faces over the next few days.



Running down the Thames today and see this! 👀#Batman #Gotham #Thames #London #Filming #movies pic.twitter.com/KAaqQRi8zg — JordanLee (@100Jordanlee) January 5, 2020

Director Matt Reeves recently announced that we'll get our first look at some footage from The Batman at CCXP next year, but now that shooting has begun, there's a chance we could get a glimpse of Robert Pattinson suited-up as The Dark Knight a lot sooner than that.



The Batman will also star Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Paul Dano as The Riddler and Colin Farrell as the Penguin. Peter Sarsgaard is the most recent addition to the cast, but his role remains under wraps.



Do you guys think we'll get any big Bat-reveals in the coming weeks? Drop us a comment below, and click the view list button for the latest on the future of the DC Films Universe.



Superman



We'll start with the character DC fans are most curious about, The Man of Steel.



It doesn't sound like anything is set in stone when it comes to this iconic hero, but Variety does confirm that the studio has had discussions with director J.J. Abrams to see if he could "help find a way to make Superman relevant to modern audiences." Michael B. Jordan was also in talks to play the character, but apparently he wasn't ready to commit to the project.



Henry Cavill recently stated that he wasn't done with Supes yet, but it certainly sounds like the role is vacant!



Batman



We know Matt Reeves is in the process of rebooting The Dark Knight with Robert Pattinson taking over the cape 'n cowl, but it sounds like there are also tentative plans in place for spin-offs featuring the villains that'll be introduced in the movie, including the Riddler (Paul Dano), Penguin (Colin Farrell), and Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz).



Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad

The success of Todd Philips' Joker appears to have inspired a lot of confidence in future R-rated projects, and it looks like Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad will both carry the more adult-oriented rating.



The success of Todd Philips' Joker appears to have inspired a lot of confidence in future R-rated projects, and it looks like Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad will both carry the more adult-oriented rating.

These Harley Quinn-centric outings are not expected to be in the "pitch-black, grim vein of Joker" however, and will likely be much lighter in tone. A series of recent Birds of Prey reshoots are said to have "dramatically improved test screening results."

Green Lantern



Despite the recent announcement of a Greg Barlanti-produced Green Lantern series for HBO Max, that Green Lantern Corps movie is still said to be a priority at WB.



Despite the recent announcement of a Greg Barlanti-produced Green Lantern series for HBO Max, that Green Lantern Corps movie is still said to be a priority at WB.

Apparently, Geoff Johns is set to deliver a script at the end of the year, and the project may be presented to Abrams and Bad Robot to see if the company would be interested in producing.

The Flash



Despite rumors to the contrary, that standalone Flash movie is still very much in development with It director Andy Muschietti at the helm.



Despite rumors to the contrary, that standalone Flash movie is still very much in development with It director Andy Muschietti at the helm.

Ezra Miller is set to reprise the role of Barry Allen, but he is tied up until shooting finishes on the next Fantastic Beasts film, which means that cameras are unlikely to roll until 2021. Christina Hodson (Bumblebee) is working on the screenplay, and will then move on to write the solo Batgirl movie ( UPDATE: The Flash now has an official release date ).

Aquaman and The Trench



James Wan is still attached to direct a sequel to the billion-dollar hit that was Aquaman, but shooting is not expected to commence until early 2021.



James Wan is still attached to direct a sequel to the billion-dollar hit that was Aquaman, but shooting is not expected to commence until early 2021.

Warner Bros. is also still planning a spin-off based around the villainous undersea creatures known as The Trench, and a director is currently being sought.